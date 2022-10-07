A new 8kg lighter RS sports exhaust system plus with tailpipes in matt black is also introduced.
Inside, both the Competition and Competition Plus packages boast attractive innovations such as seat side panels in Piano Black, an optional Dinamica/Pearl Nappa combination, the four rings and lettering on the bonnet and tailgate hood in a glossy black finish, and for the first time for the RS 4 and RS 5, the exterior comes in a matching crystal effect Sebring Black finish.
The Competition trim package brings the Carbon Matte Optics Package, with components including the exterior mirrors, front blade, side flaps, sill extension and rear diffuser in carbon matt. All other components shine in black. For an additional charge, you can get the exclusive Glossy Carbon.
Audi SA had not confirmed arrival of these models by the time of publication.
Audi unveils new competition packages for RS5 and RS4 Avant
Audi Sport has introduced tweaks to the Audi RS4 Avant, Audi RS 5 coupe and Sportback models for more sportiness through new Competition and Competition Plus packages. These bring extra features that sharpen the cars’ appearance and increase their venom.
There’s an optional coilover suspension (RS sport suspension pro) in the Competition Plus pack and reduced insulation between the engine compartment and the interior to allow for more spine-tingling mechanical acoustics to reach passengers.
The RS sport suspension pro offers manual adjustability with an option to get a ride height 10mm lower than standard RS models. Customers can manually lower the ride height by an additional 10mm for an overall ride height that is 20mm lower than the series standard.
The suspension imparts a higher spring rate, three-way adjustable dampers and stiffer stabilisers for improved precision and agility. Both competition packages also feature increased velocities.
Maximum speed in both is 290km/h in this guise, while the Audi RS 4 Avant goes from 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than standard. Its coupe cousin with the same package blitzes the same sprint in 3.8 seconds, an improvement of 0.1 seconds from the regular model.
The steering ratio and quattro sport differential has been fettled with too for an increased degree of agility and responsiveness — especially in the “dynamic” driving mode — while changed parameters in the control unit have created more rearward torque bias.
The transmission control unit, only in combination with the competition packages, has reduced shifting times and this increase in poke and agility requires special tyres — 20-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsas operating with a newly tuned ABS software, and the RS ceramic brake system which makes the competition models brake 2m shorter from 100km/h than standard models.
