Three tavern patrons shot dead, three wounded
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Three people were shot dead and three others wounded when gunmen opened fire in a tavern at Mqhekezweni village in Bhityi, near Mthatha, on Thursday night.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene immediately ordered a 72-hour activation plan to be implemented.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the tavern was based in a sub-village called Pholela.
“It is alleged that at about 7pm on Wednesday patrons were drinking on the veranda at the tavern when three unknown males arrived.
“The first deceased, aged 26, who was on the veranda, was approached and shot multiple times.
“The rest of the patrons were ordered to lie on the floor.
“The suspects then went inside and another two people, aged 31 and 41, were fatally wounded.
“Three other people, aged between 23 and 29, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment,” Naidu said.
She said police were investigating three cases of murder and three of attempted murder.
The suspects and motives for the shootings were unknown.
“Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is asked to contact Bhityi police station, Det-Capt Mluleki Ngqeleni on 072-730-7381 or Det-Sgt Bonginkosi Madikazi on 082 442 0585, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” Naidu said.
WATCH | Tavern shooting: survivors of horror night speak after suspects appear in court
When the Dispatch arrived at the scene at about 11pm on Thursday, two bodies were lying in a pool of blood outside the main gate at the tavern and community members and police officials were outside the yard.
One of the injured men managed to escape and hid in a nearby house. His nose was badly injured.
An elderly women whose son was wounded, cried uncontrollably when she saw him.
“Oh God, please save the life of my son. Don’t let him die,” said the 74-year-old woman, who cannot be identified, as she and other women walked with paramedics to an ambulance nearby.
Police and community members would not allow the Dispatch to take photographs at the scene.
“This is my scene. You are not allowed to take pictures of the scene,” one officer said.
Mene called on the community to work with the police to swiftly identify and apprehend the suspects.
“We urge you to be our eyes and ears on the ground because you know and see everything happening in your communities.
One dead, two injured after gunman opens fire in Eastern Cape tavern
“These senseless and cruel acts of violence are purely criminal and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
“Criminals thrive in communities where their actions are tolerated, therefore together let us stamp out crime wherever it resides.
“With the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan, we will not rest until the suspects are found and arrested,” she said.
In May 2021, three people were gunned down in a tavern in the neighbouring village of Tshayina in Xhwili by six balaclava-clad men posing as police officers.
The victims were Mthandazeli Sigaba, 52, who was the sub-headman of Tshayina at Xhwili, his daughter Thandiswa Sigaba, 35, and tavern owner Sanele Qwase, 34.
The six unidentified suspects had come to the Sigaba household claiming to be police officers looking for unlicensed firearms.
DispatchLIVE
