With the "tank" completely full, we saw up to 447km promised by the readout on the instrument cluster. In one week, photographer Waldo Swiegers did in excess of 1,500km, commuting far and wide and topping up the battery each evening by plugging the vehicle in via the standard three-point charger at home.
That could work fine if you are not in a hurry. For more expedient charging, we took advantage of the Grid Cars network, including the new fast-charging setups installed by Audi around the country.
Technology correspondent Nafisa Akabor took the GT on a cross-province journey from Johannesburg to Dullstroom recently, making use of an 80kW charger at Alzu Petroport on the N4. In under 30 minutes she was able to add 132km of range.
Over the past two months, the process of habitual charging proved hassle-free. But the announcement of the return of load-shedding brought on some concern. Working around outage timetables and staying mindful of weekly route preparations dialled anxiety into the mix.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 9 | Recapping two months with the Audi RS E-Tron GT
Image: Waldo Swiegers
If there were a Top Trumps deck based on our long-term test fleet over the past seven years, the Audi RS E-Tron GT would win in most metrics.
Firstly, it is the most expensive vehicle we have ever lived with for an extended period, with an asking price of R3.3m.
By most accounts, it is also the most beautiful, beguiling observers with its sleek shape, wide proportions and massive wheels.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Then there are the power and acceleration aspects. Its 93kWh battery powers a pair of motors (one at either axle), with a maximum output of 475kW and 830Nm.
That translates into a 0-100km/h claimed sprint time of 3.3 seconds, which we achieved during a timed session at Gerotek testing facility in our last update. In terms of vehicles we have tested, this is an acceleration time bettered only by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, on which the Audi is largely based.
But you already knew the Audi would be fast. What is it like to live with in the real world? Getting accustomed to the length, size and ground-hugging position of the Audi took some getting used to. In traffic, the carbon ceramics require a firm leg and can bite abruptly.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Best you be pedantic about raising the ride height around town: uneven surfaces, malevolent speed-bumps and other irregularities are treaded over cautiously. While ride comfort is generally good, more severe imperfections, including freeway seams, manage to filter through the low-profile rubber and the three-chamber air suspension system.
This is the only intrusion that perturbs occupants in a cabin that is otherwise completely serene and well insulated from wind noise, even at higher velocities. The Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery combination makes for a cosseting experience, while the front and rear seats were designed to keep passengers firmly in place.
A tinted panoramic roof (spanning the entire surface area) alleviates claustrophobia, but the lack of a physical screen means rays penetrate the cabin. That forces frequent use of the air-conditioning, which does have an impact on range.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Image: Waldo Swiegers
The future is here and so is the charging infrastructure, but unfortunately our energy parastatal is many steps behind.
Ideally, if you are planning to purchase an RS E-Tron GT, home-based solar solutions ought to be on your agenda too.
In all, we completed just over 4,000km of driving since receiving the vehicle on August 1, with an average consumption of 24kWh/100km.
A fascinating undertaking in a truly spellbinding vehicle, this electrified RS has converted even hardened petrolheads into believers of battery power.
