New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing

Customers have a choice of two four-wheel drive systems — an electronic shift-on-the-fly system on the 2.0l models, or an advanced full-time 4x4 system with a reassuring set-and-forget mode on the range-topping Wildtrak 3.0L V6 Diesel.
The new Ranger incorporates an expanded range of active and passive safety features. All Double Cab models are equipped with Dynamic Stability Control incorporating ABS, Load Adaptive Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Traction Control and Trailer Sway Control.
Standard on Ranger Wildtrak and optional on XLT are Pre-Collision Assist, Post-Collision Braking, Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage, Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Keeping System with Road Edge Detection. Additional features that are exclusive to the top-spec Wildtrak include Evasive Steer Assist, Reverse Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering, as well as Active Park Assist 2.0.
TimesLIVE is attending the Ford Ranger’s launch later this week; look out for our driving impressions soon.
PRICES
Base
2.0L SiT Double Cab 4x2 6MT — R486,000
2.0L SiT Double Cab 4x4 6MT — R528,600
XL
2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x2 6MT — R529,900
2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x2 6AT — R544,400
2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x4 6MT — R607,300
2.0L SiT Double Cab XL 4x4 6AT — R621,900
XLT
2.0L SiT Double Cab XLT 4x2 6AT — R592,700
2.0L SiT Double Cab XLT 4x4 6AT — R669,800
2.0L BiT Double Cab XLT 4x2 10AT — R702,300
2.0L BiT Double Cab XLT 4x4 10AT — R782,100
Wildtrak
2.0L BiT Double Cab Wildtrak 4x2 10AT — R778,300
2.0L BiT Double Cab Wildtrak 4x4 10AT — R867,700
3.0L V6 Double Cab Wildtrak 4WD 10AT — R953,500
Included is a four-year/120,000km warranty and four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.
New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing
New one tonner will have 24 models when the range is complete
Image: supplied
Ford has launched the Double Cab versions of its all new Ranger in South Africa, with the rest of the 24-strong model range — including the workhorse Single Cab and practical Rap Cab models — scheduled to arrive in early 2023.
Ford's one tonner is built at Ford’s Silverton plant in Pretoria for the local market and export, and the goal was to make this Ranger the toughest and most capable the blue oval brand has ever created, says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.
Styled with a purposeful exterior sharing Ford’s global truck design DNA, the new Ranger features a defined new grille, and signature C-clamp headlight treatment and bold wheel-arches that give Ranger a sure-footed stance. An integrated sidestep behind the rear wheels improves access to the load box.
Inside, the bakkie adopts a car-like cabin using premium soft-touch materials, and a prominent portrait-style centre touchscreen with Ford’s signature SYNC 4A connectivity and entertainment system.
An upgraded chassis rides on a wheelbase 50mm longer and a track 50mm wider than the previous Ranger. A hydro-formed front-end structure creates more space in the engine bay for the new V6 engine. It also opens up the front of the bakkie to allow more airflow to the radiator, which helps keep running temperatures low when towing or carrying heavy loads.
Image: Supplied
Topping the engine range is a 3.0l V6 turbodiesel with outputs of 184kW and 600Nm, exclusively offered in top-of-the-range Wildtrak specification. This is delivered to the road via a 10-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel drive system.
The Next-Gen Ranger also comes with a choice of updated versions of the proven 2.0l Single Turbo and Bi-Turbo in-line four-cylinder diesel engines. In the Base, XL and XLT Double Cab variants, the 2.0L Single Turbo unit produces 125kW and 405Nm, and is mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.
The 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine is a more sophisticated, performance variant with 154kW paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and is available in two XLT Double Cab derivatives and two Wildtrak Double Cab models — both with a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains.
To give the new Ranger improved approach and departure angles off road, the front wheels have been moved forward by 50mm. The rear suspension dampers have been shifted outboard of the frame rails to provide a better ride both on- and off-road.
Image: Supplied
