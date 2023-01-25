Ford reveals pricing and specs for new Ranger Single and SuperCab models

Hop inside the cabin and you'll discover additional niceties including smart keyless entry and a push-button start system, premium cloth seats with six-way adjustment for both the driver and passenger and a leather-trimmed gearshift lever. The side mirrors are electrically adjustable, while the power-operated front windows can be opened or closed via the remote with the global open/close function. Additional safety and convenience features on the XLT include an electrochromatic interior mirror, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, a rear-view camera with front and rear parking sensors and cruise control.

From launch the XLT SuperCab will be available in 125kW/405Nm 2.0l single-turbo 4x2 guise with a six-speed automatic transmission, or with the more powerful 154kW/500Nm 2.0l bi-turbo diesel engine matched to 4x4 and Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic.

Six “Upgrade Packs” are available on the XLT series, which allow for a generous scope of customisation. A styling pack is available with black treatment for the front grille, mirrors and door handles as well as the addition of a black sports bar, painted accent colours for the front and rear bumpers and fog lamp bezels. A choice of 17 and 18-inch alloy sport wheels are available, along with an off-road underbody protection kit which is packaged with 17 or 18-inch rims and all-terrain tyres. The interior upgrades comprise dual-zone climate control, wireless charging pad, embedded navigation for the SYNC 4 infotainment system, partial leather seats and auxiliary accessory switches mounted in the roof.