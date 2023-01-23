For scalpel-sharp handling the firmer track-centric Cup chassis is fitted as standard and features racing-derived hydraulic compression stops, which, according to Renault, allow better control when the suspension is all the way through its stroke. Wrapping things up is Renault's love it or hate it 4Control four-wheel steering system, a beefy Brembo bi-material brake package as well as specially tuned springs and dampers.
Available in either Pearl White, Liquid Yellow or Orange Tonic, the refreshed 2023 Megane R.S 300 Trophy retails for R899,900. This includes a five-year/90,000km service plan, five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty and six-year anti-corrosion warranty.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Refreshed Renault Megane R.S 300 Trophy races into Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Renault's updated Megane R.S 300 Trophy has arrived on our shores sporting subtle exterior styling tweaks designed to complement its already formidable performance.
Riding on a new set of Jerez Triple Tone 19-inch wheels with distinctive red accents, this flagship French hot hatchback further differentiates itself from the outgoing model with revised front and rear light clusters as well as a sleek new shark fin roof radio antenna.
Image: Supplied
Inside the cabin changes come in the form of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) plus the addition of stand-alone controls for the climate control system. This is a major upgrade as in the old model you'd have to fiddle around on the touchscreen to change things such as fan speed and venting. A customisable seven-inch TFT instrument cluster is also fitted as standard as is cruise control with speed limiter, a Renault hands-free card, automatic lights and wipers. As before, drivers can use the Multi-Sense system to switch between three drive modes — Normal, Sport and Race (the latter being best suited for use at track days).
All the essential under-the-skin hardware remains pretty much unchanged, meaning you still get the same 1.8l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine serving up 221kW and 420Nm of torque. Fed to the front wheels via a six-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission and a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential, Renault claims the Megane R.S 300 Trophy can go from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 255km/h.
Image: Supplied
For scalpel-sharp handling the firmer track-centric Cup chassis is fitted as standard and features racing-derived hydraulic compression stops, which, according to Renault, allow better control when the suspension is all the way through its stroke. Wrapping things up is Renault's love it or hate it 4Control four-wheel steering system, a beefy Brembo bi-material brake package as well as specially tuned springs and dampers.
Available in either Pearl White, Liquid Yellow or Orange Tonic, the refreshed 2023 Megane R.S 300 Trophy retails for R899,900. This includes a five-year/90,000km service plan, five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty and six-year anti-corrosion warranty.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Thrifty new Haval Jolion HEV arrives in South Africa
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a 566kW farewell to the V12 flagship
WATCH | Corvette E-Ray hybrid is the quickest ’Vette ever
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos