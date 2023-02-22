Under the bonnets of these M Competition beasts lurks a 460kW/750Nm 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 engine boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system that integrates an electric motor into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Powered by a stand-alone battery, BMW says it delivers up to 9kW of additional drive power and 200Nm of torque, while operating as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator.
This muscle is distributed to all four paws via a newly adapted version of the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which teams up with the Active M Differential at the rear axle. The M Set-up menu lets the driver switch from the default 4WD setting to 4WD Sport mode, which makes it possible to execute controlled drifts by increasing the rear-wheel bias.
Performance remains impressive with both the X5 M and X6 M Competition able to romp from zero to 100km/h in a mere 3.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h. However, this can be increased to 290km/h with the fitment of the optional M Driver’s Package. M Compound brakes ensure that both models decelerate as impressively as they accelerate.
The new BMW X5 M Competition and the new BMW X6 M Competition will be available in South Africa from the third quarter of 2023. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition updated for 2023
Image: Supplied
BMW has revealed updated X5 M and X6 M Competition models that sport refreshed interiors, sharper exterior styling and a host of subtle powertrain enhancements.
For 2023, these SUVs share the same front-end styling that sees a large black kidney grille flanked by matrix LED headlights with adaptive control and BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam. According to BMW, these night-slaying units are 35mm narrower than those on the outgoing model, which gives them considerably more visual menace. Beneath them is a pair of ultra-large front air intakes.
The X5 M and X6 M Competition come fitted as standard with 21-inch M light alloy wheels up front and slightly larger 22-inch M light alloy at the rear. Other notable cosmetic enhancements are an M-specific roof spoiler (a boot spoiler in the case of the sleeker, coupé-esque X6 M Competition) plus a prominent rear air diffuser insert that houses a pair of sizeable twin exhaust tailpipes. The X5 M Competition now uses X-shaped fibre-optic light guide elements for its rear lights and brake lights.
The sporty cabins of these high-performance megaliths have been upgraded with the BMW Curved Display, which incorporates the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen under a single glass surface.
Besides looking super futuristic, this hi-tech set-up helps reduce the number of buttons and controls mounted on the dashboard and centre console. Other standout features include the broad interior trim strip in Fineline Black fine wood with a high-gloss metal effect, an ambient light bar with effective backlighting, Harman Kardon sound system and supportive M multifunction Merino leather front seats with illuminated model badging.
Look a little closer and you will also notice an M leather steering wheel fitted with carbon gearshift paddles, centre console knee pads and, next to the M typical leather gear selector, an M Mode drive button that allows one to toggle between Road, Sport or Track.
On the technological side, owners can look forward to the latest generation BMW iDrive system running BMW OS 8. The standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional also features the BMW head-up display as well as the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system with Augmented View functionality. Optimised smartphone integration, personalised BMW ID functionality and a Personal 5G eSIM are also all available.
Driver assistance systems are comprehensive with both models coming fitted as standard with front collision avoidance that reduces the risk of a collision with cyclists, pedestrians and oncoming traffic when turning off a road. The updated lane departure warning has been upgraded with the addition of lane return with steering assistance.
Customers can also choose to tick the box on additional features such as speed limit assist, active navigation, route speed control, traffic light recognition, emergency stop assistant and the lane change and merging assistant. The new optional parking assistant professional makes it possible to control automated parking manoeuvres into and out of spaces from outside the vehicle using the My BMW App on an Apple iPhone.
Under the bonnets of these M Competition beasts lurks a 460kW/750Nm 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 engine boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system that integrates an electric motor into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Powered by a stand-alone battery, BMW says it delivers up to 9kW of additional drive power and 200Nm of torque, while operating as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator.
This muscle is distributed to all four paws via a newly adapted version of the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which teams up with the Active M Differential at the rear axle. The M Set-up menu lets the driver switch from the default 4WD setting to 4WD Sport mode, which makes it possible to execute controlled drifts by increasing the rear-wheel bias.
Performance remains impressive with both the X5 M and X6 M Competition able to romp from zero to 100km/h in a mere 3.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h. However, this can be increased to 290km/h with the fitment of the optional M Driver’s Package. M Compound brakes ensure that both models decelerate as impressively as they accelerate.
The new BMW X5 M Competition and the new BMW X6 M Competition will be available in South Africa from the third quarter of 2023. Pricing will be confirmed closer to that time.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
The next Volkswagen Golf GTI will be electric
Oh watt fun: Mini Cooper SE Convertible gets the green light
New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos