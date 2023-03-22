New Models

Leaving the club

Mini Cooper Clubman bows out in limited-edition style

Only 1,969 will be made, with 10 earmarked for South African buyers

22 March 2023 - 12:52 By Motoring Reporter
The Mini Cooper Clubman Final Edition is a stripy and luxurious last hurrah for the model.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Mini Cooper S Clubman Final Edition has been revealed and the company says it's the most exclusive of its kind, with availability limited to just 1,969 globally — citing the year in which the Mini Clubman was created

The modern interpretation of Mini Clubman debuted in 2007 as a more practical five-door alternative to the dinky Cooper hatch. The original Clubman nameplate, though, dates back to 1969, and denotes a special edition of the hatch. The spiritual successor of the Clubman model was known as the Mini Traveler. 

The new special edition is available in Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black and Melting Silver only and is available with just one engine: the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol from the Clubman Cooper S, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Special details are in the Shimmer Copper on the upper third of the radiator grille crossbar, and on the side scuttles. Two-tone 18-inch light-alloy wheels and shimmering “Final Edition” lettering and a number badge ranging between “1 to 1969" on the side of the C-pillars.

The interior of the Mini Clubman Final Edition gets door sill trims with “Final Edition” lettering and on the lower spoke of the leather steering wheel. Other edition badges finished in Dark Maroon are sewn in seats with an anthracite pique fabric insert and blue contrast stitching.

A dark dashboard trim with strips in the matt shimmering Sage Green Dark and the edition-specific Shimmer Copper dominates, and on the passenger side is another “1 of 1969" badge on the trim. Floor mats get a similar badge.

The Mini Clubman Final Edition benefits from a standard fitment Connected Media equipment which includes an 8.8-inch touch display, the MINI Online digital service, Remote Services and smartphone integration for using Apple CarPlay and other apps via the vehicle's own control system.

Ten units of the Mini Clubman Final Edition have been confirmed for South Africa, with customer deliveries to begin from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Bespoke interior features include a dark dashboard, shimmering inserts and a host of limited edition badges.
Image: SUPPLIED

