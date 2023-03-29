New Lamborghini Revuelto replaces the Aventador

Permanently on display for all too admire — there's no engine cover here — the Revuelto's newly developed naturally aspirated V12 weighs a useful 17kg less than the one used in the outgoing Aventador and can be revved all the way up to 9,500rpm. It’s also been rotated 180-degrees meaning that the transmission is now attached to the rear like it was in the Miura that broke cover in the 1960s. This was done to free up space down the middle of the car to house the 3.8kWh battery pack built into the central tunnel; a trick that keeps the centre of gravity as low as possible as well as ensuring optimal weight distribution.

When charged via a normal wall socket, Lamborghini claims that the battery will go from zero to full in 30 minutes. It can also be recharged using both regenerative braking and the combustion engine in around six minutes. Being a plug-in hybrid the Revuelto features an electric drive mode giving it a zero-emissions driving range of around 10km. All in all the Revuelto now huffs out 30% less CO2 compared to the Aventador Ultimae.