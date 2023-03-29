New Lamborghini Revuelto replaces the Aventador
Say hello to the new Lamborghini Revuelto — the hotly anticipated successor to the firm's Aventador that ruled the roost for just over a decade. Leaked hours before its official Wednesday unveiling, the Revuelto is the first Lamborghini supercar to feature plug-in hybrid technology with an advanced powertrain that delivers almighty performance.
Mounted amidships, the Revuelto pairs a transverse 6.5l V12 engine with a trio of electric motors. While one of these is integrated into the Italian firm's tasty new double-clutch eight-speed transmission, the other two are mounted directly to the front axle, meaning that the Revuelto benefits from all-wheel drive. A rather good thing considering that this racy powertrain makes a combined 745kW — good enough for 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, 0-200km/h in less than seven seconds and a maximum speed of 350km/h plus. Gulp.
Permanently on display for all too admire — there's no engine cover here — the Revuelto's newly developed naturally aspirated V12 weighs a useful 17kg less than the one used in the outgoing Aventador and can be revved all the way up to 9,500rpm. It’s also been rotated 180-degrees meaning that the transmission is now attached to the rear like it was in the Miura that broke cover in the 1960s. This was done to free up space down the middle of the car to house the 3.8kWh battery pack built into the central tunnel; a trick that keeps the centre of gravity as low as possible as well as ensuring optimal weight distribution.
When charged via a normal wall socket, Lamborghini claims that the battery will go from zero to full in 30 minutes. It can also be recharged using both regenerative braking and the combustion engine in around six minutes. Being a plug-in hybrid the Revuelto features an electric drive mode giving it a zero-emissions driving range of around 10km. All in all the Revuelto now huffs out 30% less CO2 compared to the Aventador Ultimae.
Meanwhile, the supercar's sophisticated front e-axle sees a 110kW electric motor fitted to each wheel. Powered exclusively by the aforementioned battery pack, these units not only boost efficiency and accelerative performance but also offer seamless torque-vectoring capability designed to improve handling prowess at the limit. Controlling this digital trickery is the firm's latest vehicle dynamics software: Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo 2.0.
Strip away the Revuelto's sleek sci-fi body panels (everything except the aluminium doors and bumpers are hewn out of carbon fibre) and you'll find an advanced new monofuselage monocoque chassis that tips the scales at a mere 188kg. According to Lamborghini it is 10% lighter than the Aventador's and offers 25% more torsional rigidity. It too is fashioned out of gravity-cheating carbon fibre — including the front subframe and crash structure.
The pushrod-operated suspension that did duty in the Aventador has been replaced by conventional upright springs for the twin wishbones sitting at each corner. This might seem like a step backwards on the evolutionary scale but according to Lamborghini CTO Rouven Mohr this new setup offers equal performance thanks to recent advancements in damper technology. Rear-axle steering is fitted as standard equipment as is a plethora of active aerodynamic aids including a trick rear wing with three settings. Compared to the Aventador Ultimae the Revuelto is said to make around 66% more downforce.
Ample mechanical grip is provided by bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres measuring 265/35 R20 up front and 345/30 R21 at the rear. Those seeking extra traction can specify an even larger wheel-tyre combo: 265/30 R21 up front and a huge 355/25 R22 at the rear. To respond to the highest performance situations, the braking system and brake cooling system have also been redesigned. As such the Revuelto features Lamborghini's latest CCB Plus (Carbon Ceramic Brakes Plus) package with ten-pot front calipers biting down on 410x38mm discs. Four-piston calipers and 390x32mm discs do duty at the rear.
Interior quality is much improved, with the Revuelto sporting a tech-rich cabin that is leagues ahead of the Aventador's in terms of overall fit and finish. It's also easier to get into thanks to larger door apertures and more leg and head room (+26mm and +84mm). The Revuelto also sees the debut of an immersive, shared driving experience, where pilot and co-pilot can simultaneously view the same information on the displays located in the 12.3-inch digital cockpit on the driver’s side and on the 9.1-inch display installed on the passenger-side dashboard. Splitting these is a 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
There's also a new steering wheel design inspired by the one found in the Squadra Corse race car. It's equipped with an array of satellite controls including two rotary dials that allow access to no less than 13 different combinations of chassis and power train settings.
While final pricing has yet to be confirmed the new Lamborghini Revuelto is expected to cost more than the Aventador Ultimae (basically if you have to ask you can't afford). First units of the Revuelto are scheduled to reach their lucky owners before the end of 2024.