Bentley gives its Continental and Flying Spur ranges a refresh
Image: Supplied
Bentley has given its Continental GT and GTC Azure models a fresh new look, while its more performance orientated Flying Spur S and Speed models have also been reworked.
The two opulent grand tourers have taken inspiration from the Bentayga EWB Azure, with both receiving a vertical vane grille design that is visually striking and elegant. This unique grille consists of bright chrome vertical vanes sitting in front of a black mesh grille. The 22-inch ten-spoke black painted and bright machined Azure wheel from the Flying Spur and now standard, creating further harmony with other models in the Azure range.
Image: Supplied
Newly introduced across all ranges for Continental GT and Flying Spur as an option is a stunning dark tint diamond brushed aluminium technical finish for fascias and waistrails, first seen in the Bentayga SUV. This exquisite finish is produced via an intricate process of brushing the aluminium precisely from multiple directions to achieve a contemporary three-dimensional effect, evoking the Bentley matrix grille design.
Meanwhile, a striking new optional exterior colour, Topaz Blue, provides an intense blend of blue and green, portraying cool and calm attributes that create a sparkling turquoise jewel-laden surface appearance and is available across all models.
