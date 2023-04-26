McLaren unleashes new 750S to take over from the 720S

McLaren has thrilled enthusiasts with the unveiling of its new 750S supercar. Replacing the outgoing 720S that was launched at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the 750S is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren to date courtesy a kerb weight of 1,277kg and a mid-mounted 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine making 552kW and 800Nm. Do the math and this works out to an enviable power to weight ratio of 432kW per ton.

This impressive output is fed exclusively to the rear wheels via a newly fettled seven-speed sequential-shift gearbox with shortened gear ratios that allow for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.8 seconds. The car's top speed measures a licence-revoking 332km/h.