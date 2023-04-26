McLaren unleashes new 750S to take over from the 720S
McLaren has thrilled enthusiasts with the unveiling of its new 750S supercar. Replacing the outgoing 720S that was launched at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the 750S is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren to date courtesy a kerb weight of 1,277kg and a mid-mounted 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine making 552kW and 800Nm. Do the math and this works out to an enviable power to weight ratio of 432kW per ton.
This impressive output is fed exclusively to the rear wheels via a newly fettled seven-speed sequential-shift gearbox with shortened gear ratios that allow for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.8 seconds. The car's top speed measures a licence-revoking 332km/h.
Strip away that aerodynamic bodywork and you'll discover that the 750S shares roughly the same carbon fibre monocoque underpinnings as its 720S predecessor, albeit with a slew of upgrades designed to hone its handling ability. Chief among these is the firm's latest Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension system that is said to deliver higher levels of dynamic performance courtesy softer front and stiffer rear springs.
There are also reconfigured dampers, revised geometry settings and a 6mm wider front track to aid with traction. Though McLaren has retained its celebrated electrohydraulic steering, it's been upgraded with a faster steering ratio and new power-assistance pump.
Of course customers planning on taking their car to the track can choose to specify the optional brake upgrade kit that uses ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna system. Together with a new brake booster, vacuum pump and F1-inspired caliper cooling technology, this ensures that their 750S stops strong and true, lap after lap. New super-lightweight carbon fibre racing seats are also available as an option, as are track-focused Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres and lightweight titanium wheel bolts.
Visually, the 750S refines its predecessor’s design with a new lower nose section featuring an extended front splitter, narrower “eye socket” intakes that enclose the headlights, new sill air intakes and rear wheel-arch vents. Rear aerodynamic revisions incorporate a redesigned and lengthened rear deck that channels air towards a distinctive raised and lengthened carbon fibre active rear wing, positioned above the central-exit exhaust. Headlight surrounds are now optionally body-coloured or in carbon fibre while the new rear and front bumper vents are also available in McLaren’s signature lightweight material.
The 750S cockpit is more driver-focused than the 720S and sports a new steering column-mounted instrument display flanked by rocker switches that control the car's active dynamic settings — Comfort, Sport and Track. Another new gizmo is the McLaren Control Launcher system that allows drivers to personalise their driving experience by storing a bespoke dynamic preference (their favourite combination of aero, handling, power train and transmission settings) that can be recalled with a simple push of a button.
Other standout interior features include a reworked touchscreen infotainment system endowed with more detailed graphics and full Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. The rear view and surround view camera system are also upgraded, for higher definition and clarity, while a new vehicle-lift system now raises the front of the car in four seconds.
A full Nappa leather-trimmed interior or a combination of Alcantara and Nappa leather are available with new TechLux and Performance interior themes. For your listening pleasure, audio partner Bowers & Wilkins has provided the 750S with a more potent sound system.
Available as a coupé or spider (expect a weight penalty of 48kg with the latter), the new McLaren 750S is now available to order with pricing set to be confirmed later.