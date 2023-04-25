Bugatti’s new R80m Bolide takes to the track

The Bugatti Bolide is an ultra-lightweight, track-only hyper sports car that promises exceptional performance.
Prototypes of this sporting rarity have taken to the track ahead of its launch in 2024, with production to be limited to only 40 units at a price of €4m (R80m) each.
The Bolide, which is French slang for “fast car”, is the ultimate track-only Bugatti and the most uncompromising model to ever emerge from Molsheim.
It represents an entirely new level of engineering, aerodynamic and technological innovation. The super coupe is powered by Bugatti’s iconic 8.0l W16 quad turbo petrol engine but installed in a carbon-bodied machine which is much lighter than the firm’s other supercars.
In its final form, the Bolide is expected to deliver 1,177kW of power and a dry weight of only 1,450kg.
The car’s styling invokes the so-called X-planes of aviation history, like the Bell X-1 jet aircraft flown by Capt Charles “Chuck” Yeager 1947 when he became the first person to break the sound barrier.
Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “The Bolide is treading new ground for Bugatti. Never before has such a powerful engine been paired with an ultra-lightweight design to create a track car that delivers motorsport levels of performance.”
Though the 16-cylinder engine may be familiar in its layout and capacity, it is integrated into the Bolide in a different way. A newly shaped carbon monocoque compared with Chiron meant re-engineering many components, including cooling, transmission and suspension.
To suit the car's track role, the engine revs higher than in the Chiron and always operates on all four of its turbochargers.
Together with the uniball suspension bearings, the Bolide gives the driver even more precise feedback. The Bolide also uses 3D-printed titanium rockers to help create intricately shaped and lightweight components.
Instead of the carbon ceramic brakes of the Chiron, the Bolide uses even more heat-resistant carbon-carbon brakes which must be thoroughly warmed before they reach their peak effectiveness. Befitting track car status, the Bolide is fitted with slick tyres.
