New Models

SUPERCARS

Bugatti’s new R80m Bolide takes to the track

Supercar has 1,177kW of power and production will be limited to 40 units

25 April 2023 - 09:59 By Staff Writer
Sleek, aerodynamic and built for speed, the Bugatti Bolide pushes the limits of performance.
Sleek, aerodynamic and built for speed, the Bugatti Bolide pushes the limits of performance.
Image: Supplied

The Bugatti Bolide is an ultra-lightweight, track-only hyper sports car that promises exceptional performance.

Prototypes of this sporting rarity have taken to the track ahead of its launch in 2024, with production to be limited to only 40 units at a price of €4m (R80m) each.

The Bolide, which is French slang for “fast car”, is the ultimate track-only Bugatti and the most uncompromising model to ever emerge from Molsheim.

It represents an entirely new level of engineering, aerodynamic and technological innovation. The super coupe is powered by Bugatti’s iconic 8.0l W16 quad turbo petrol engine but installed in a carbon-bodied machine which is much lighter than the firm’s other supercars.

In its final form, the Bolide is expected to deliver 1,177kW of power and a dry weight of only 1,450kg.

The car’s styling invokes the so-called X-planes of aviation history, like the Bell X-1 jet aircraft flown by Capt Charles “Chuck” Yeager 1947 when he became the first person to break the sound barrier.

Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “The Bolide is treading new ground for Bugatti. Never before has such a powerful engine been paired with an ultra-lightweight design to create a track car that delivers motorsport levels of performance.”

Though the 16-cylinder engine may be familiar in its layout and capacity, it is integrated into the Bolide in a different way. A newly shaped carbon monocoque compared with Chiron meant re-engineering many components, including cooling, transmission and suspension.

To suit the car's track role, the engine revs higher than in the Chiron and always operates on all four of its turbochargers.

Together with the uniball suspension bearings, the Bolide gives the driver even more precise feedback. The Bolide also uses 3D-printed titanium rockers to help create intricately shaped and lightweight components.

Instead of the carbon ceramic brakes of the Chiron, the Bolide uses even more heat-resistant carbon-carbon brakes which must be thoroughly warmed before they reach their peak effectiveness. Befitting track car status, the Bolide is fitted with slick tyres.

FIRST DRIVE | Family-friendly Purosangue is a Ferrari for all seasons

Ferrari insists on not calling the new Purosangue an SUV and it doesn’t really feel like one.
Motoring
1 month ago

Dodge Demon 170 unveiled as world’s most powerful muscle car

The new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful American muscle car in the world.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Mercedes-AMG One sets scorching Nürburgring lap record

The Mercedes-AMG One is your newly crowned king of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Motoring
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. German magazine apologises to Schumacher family, fires editor Motorsport
  2. Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser New Models
  3. New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing New Models
  4. Toyota Fortuner moves up a class with catamaran-inspired styling Motoring
  5. Ford expands Everest range with four new models including Wildtrak New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...