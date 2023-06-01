From launch, all new Crosstrek models are powered by the firm's naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder boxer engine making 115kW at 6,000rpm and 196Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. Paired to an updated Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) with eight preset steps accessible via paddle shifters on the steering wheel, this power is sent to all four wheels using Subaru's standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. The latter is boosted by active torque vectoring and a SI-Drive driving mode management system.
New Subaru Crosstrek storms into South Africa
Image: Supplied
The third-generation Subaru XV has touched down in South Africa. Boasting fresh new exterior styling and a more tech-savvy interior, this compact SUV also adopts the Crosstrek name (a play on the words Crossover and Trekking) used in the US and Canada.
The new Crosstrek is built on the latest Subaru Global Platform and sports a body structure about 10% stiffer than the model it replaces. The vehicle's suspension system has been re-engineered to enhance stability and durability while new liquid-filled engine mounts provide greater balance and overall refinement. Meanwhile, new dual-pinion electric power steering adds to overall driver feel and vehicle dynamism.
In the looks department, the Crosstrek stands out with a new hexagonal 3D radiator grille flanked by a pair of notably sharper headlight clusters. You also get beefier wheel arch and rocker panel cladding as well as more pronounced C-shaped taillights. While the entry-level Crosstrek iL rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the flagship Crosstrek iS benefits from slightly more substantial 18-inch wheels with a similar finish.
Image: Supplied
Customers can choose one of nine exterior paint hues to match their personality — Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Oasis Blue, Offshore Blue Metallic, Sapphire Blue Pearl, Sun Blaze Pearl and Pure Red.
Step inside the cabin and you'll notice the Crosstrek adopts pretty much the same cabin architecture as the current generation Outback and WRX models. This means you get a multifunction display and steering wheel fitted as standard well as an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also allows access to EyeSight Driver Assistance and X-Mode settings. An inductive charging pad is on offer to help keep your smartphone juiced while on the move.
While the Crosstrek iL makes do with fabric upholstery, the iS comes equipped with full leather seats and eight-way electronic adjustment for the driver. Both derivatives benefit from niceties such as remote keyless access, dual-zone climate control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and steering responsive LED headlights with automatic high beams. Another tasty tech nugget is Subaru's driver monitoring system, which uses an infrared LED and a camera keep an eye on the driver for fatigue, drowsiness or a lack of focus.
Image: Supplied
Safety standard are high, with Crosstrek models home to nine airbags, including driver’s knee and passenger seat cushion airbags, as well as an airbag that deploys between the front seats to reduce the severity of collisions between the front seat occupants.
As to be expected, the Japanese marque's celebrated EyeSight driver assist system has also been bundled into the new Crosstrek. Through its advanced forward-facing stereo camera set-up it offers a slew of advanced active driver aids, including pre-collision braking, lane departure prevention, lane centring and emergency lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with traffic crawling ability, traffic sign recognition as well as an intelligent speed limiter. Vehicles fitted with EyeSight also feature blind spot detection with lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and reverse automatic braking function.
In cabin utility, Subaru has reworked many of the vehicle's storage areas, including the variable use cupholders. Standard split-folding 60:40 rear seats increase cabin size if needed, while wider-opening rear doors and boot lid make entry and egress safer and easier. The capacious boot sports a new Subaru-badged luggage pad as well as a new anti-slip surface fitted at the entrance to the cargo area.
Image: Supplied
From launch, all new Crosstrek models are powered by the firm's naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder boxer engine making 115kW at 6,000rpm and 196Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. Paired to an updated Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) with eight preset steps accessible via paddle shifters on the steering wheel, this power is sent to all four wheels using Subaru's standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. The latter is boosted by active torque vectoring and a SI-Drive driving mode management system.
When venturing off the beaten track, Crosstrek customers can use the standard X-Mode off-road management system offering three preset modes designed to help tackle challenging terrain. These are Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow and Mud; each of which tailor the exact amount of torque, braking and wheelspin at each of the vehicle's four wheels. Hill assist is also fitted as standard equipment, as is hill descent control.
In pricing, the new Subaru Crosstrek iL will set you back R579,000 with the range-topping Crosstrek iS coming in at R669,000. This includes a comprehensive five-year/150,000km warranty and a three-year/75,000km service plan at standard.
