This impressive straight-line performance is kept in check by a substantial braking system that includes new eight piston Brembo Octyma front calipers — the largest ever fitted to a production Range Rover. Mixed metal dual cast rotors are fitted as standard equipment here but you do have the option of fitting an uprated carbon ceramic brake package that is not only more resistant to fade at higher temperatures but also reduces unsprung mass by a further 34kg, a benefit that improves the SUV's ride, handling and overall responses. Exclusive customisable caliper colours include yellow, red, carbon bronze and black.
Riding between 10mm to 25mm lower than other Range Rover Sport models (depending on the drive mode selected) the Sport SV uses the British firm's advanced 6D Dynamics suspension incorporating hydraulic interlinked dampers, height adjustable air springs and an active 48-volt pitch control system that does away with conventional anti-roll bars. In addition, unique SV-tuned settings have been applied to the intelligent all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking, configurable dynamics and active locking rear differential to deliver an overall more focused, sports car-like driving experience.
Savage new Range Rover Sport SV unveiled with 467kW
Image: Supplied
The fiery new Range Rover Sport SV has finally been shown in all its V8-powered glory.
Meaner and leaner than its tamer brethren, this flagship differentiates itself with notable exterior enhancements including an airflow-enhanced front end, reprofiled side sills and an active exhaust system that exhales through carbon fibre-tipped quad tailpipes.
Image: Supplied
Unique carbon fibre detailing has also been applied to Range Rover script, front bumper blades, grille surround, bonnet vents and side vents while an exposed carbon fibre bonnet is available as an option. 23-inch cast alloy wheels come standard, however SV customers have the option of fitting 23-inch carbon fibre wheels designed to save almost 9kg per corner — or a total of 35.6kg. While incredibly lightweight, Range Rover claims this wheel set is tested to meet the same durability standards as its forged alloy wheels.
But of course the real meat in the Range Rover Sport SV sandwich is what's found bolted inside its engine bay: a 4.4l twin-turbocharged, mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine developing a mighty 467kW and 750Nm of torque. Sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, Range Rover claims the Sport SV will rocket from 0-100km/h in little as 3.7 seconds and achieve a supercar-rivalling VO2 Max of 290km/h. These numbers make it a significantly sharper weapon that the previous SVR model it has been built to supersede.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Peel away this SUV's sheet-metal skin and you will also find a host of specially developed chassis components, including a new rear subframe and new suspension links with revised geometry and kinematics. Meanwhile, a new electronically power-assisted steering rack has the fastest ratio of any Range Rover to date for enhanced agility and improved feel.
Finished off with a set of staggered Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tyres (285/40 R23 up front and 305/35 R23 at the rear), Range Rover claims the Sport SV is capable of generating lateral acceleration in excess of 1.1G. This is not only a 22% increase on the previous generation SVR but a figure comparable to many track-focused sports cars.
Image: Supplied
As to be expected, the cabin of the Sport SV is suitably racy with standard features such as carbon fibre-backed SV Performance Seats and a small diameter steering wheel home to translucent edge-lit gear shift paddles. A black ceramic finish has been applied to the console gear shifter while new lightweight Ultrafabrics PU upholstery is available as an option.
The order book for the new Range Rover Sport SV is open with the first units set to arrive in South Africa towards the end of the fourth quarter. Pricing starts at R3,965,000.
