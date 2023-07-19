Visually, the Wildtrak X stands out from its lesser Ranger siblings with a host of cosmetic upgrades. Customers can look forward to a newly designed off-road grille with integrated auxiliary driving lights and a “Cyber Orange” accent, an “enthusiast-rated” steel bash plate, cast aluminium side steps, Wildtrak X badges on the front doors and tailgate, black Ford oval badges and “Wildtrak” lettering across the bonnet. An asphalt black finish is also applied to the grille surround, bumper H-bar, wheel lip mouldings, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles and rear bumper.
As to be expected, this special treatment continues inside the cabin where you'll find accented leather seats with Miko suede trim and “Wildtrak X” script embroidered across the seat backs. This bold thread work is mirrored on the upper glovebox and all-weather floor mats. Luxurious Terra suede adorns the glovebox , instrument cluster hood and door trim while “Cyber Orange” contrast stitching is used on the seats, multifunction steering wheel, gear shifter, doors and the upper glovebox.
The cabin is centred around an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch touchscreen that controls Ford’s Sync 4A infotainment system. The Wildtrak X also features wireless charging as standard and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Powerful connectivity is delivered by a FordPass Connect modem, which enables Ford Power-Up software updates to be carried out over the air.
Ford Ranger Wildtrak X arrives in SA: this is how much it costs
Image: Supplied
Ford on Wednesday confirmed pricing for its rugged new Ranger Wildtrak X.
Based on the popular Ranger Wildtrak model, the Wildtrak X offers increased versatility and a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers.
Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the Wildtrak X's wider stance (+30mm), improved ground clearance (+26mm) and chunky 265/70 R17 General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres mounted on newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle is also equipped with specially tuned Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers, which Ford says provide “sure-footed performance” across a variety of terrains.
Image: Supplied
In a first for the Ranger line-up, the Wildtrak X includes Ford's Trail Turn Assist system. This feature applies brake pressure to the inside rear wheel, reducing the turning radius by up to 25%. It's designed to be used on loose surfaces at speeds below 19km/h and can be engaged in 4H or 4L mode when the rear differential is unlocked. Trail Control is also fitted as standard. As seen in the new Ranger Raptor, it helps drivers maintain constant low speed while driving off-road. The driver selects a set speed below 32km/h and the vehicle will manage its acceleration and braking while the driver concentrates on steering through difficult terrain.
Under the hood, the Wildtrak X is powered by Ford's robust and reasonably efficient 2.0l four-cylinder Bi-Turbo diesel engine generating 154kW and 500Nm of torque. This proven unit is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Wildtrak X becomes the first Ranger 2.0l Bi-Turbo model to feature the Blue Oval's sophisticated on-demand four-wheel drive system, offering four modes: 4A (automatic), 2H, 4H, and 4L. This is bolstered by the presence of seven preset driving modes — Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Other niceties worth mentioning include an overhead auxiliary switch pack, a 10-speaker B&O premium sound system with USB-A/USB-C connectivity and charging ports as well as a built-in 400W/240v inverter. The latter can be accessed from the rear of the centre console and the auxiliary power points in the load bed.
The new Wildtrak X also offers the marque's optional Flexible Rack System, comprising a sliding load rack with five lockable positions along the length of the load bed as well as folding roof racks that can be conveniently stored inside the roof rails when not in use. According to Ford, this innovative system can be operated by one person and doesn’t require tools to set up or stow — good to know.
In pricing, the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X will set you back R1,013,000. This includes a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance package and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 135,000km.
