New Models

Updated Jeep Gladiator double cab launched at Detroit auto show

Big American off-road bakkie is enhanced with cosmetic and technology upgrades

14 September 2023 - 15:46 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The iconic seven-slat grille has an updated look with black textured slots and grey metallic bezels.
The iconic seven-slat grille has an updated look with black textured slots and grey metallic bezels.
Image: Supplied

Jeep launched an updated Gladiator off-road pickup at this week’s Detroit auto show with cosmetic and technology upgrades.

The large American double cab, introduced to South Africa in June 2022 as the bakkie version of the Wrangler SUV, adopts a more advanced and comfortable interior with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen. It’s the most advanced and largest display yet offered on the Gladiator and houses a fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system which is five times faster than the previous generation.

By using an Android operating system and over the air (OTA) updates, Uconnect 5 can be updated with new features and services. Uconnect 5 offers five user profiles, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the ability to connect two Bluetooth-enabled phones at the same time. It also has a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices.

With the fancier infotainment system, the big bakkie’s cabin is upgraded with new soft-touch surfaces with contrast accent stitching and new brackets on the dash for mounting accessory electronics. Side curtain airbags are added to bring the airbag count to six and waterproof power seats are also available for owners who want to test this off-road titan’s 800mm water fording ability.

The new 12-inch screen is powered by a Uconnect 5 system which is five times faster than the previous generation.
The new 12-inch screen is powered by a Uconnect 5 system which is five times faster than the previous generation.
Image: Supplied

On the exterior, the iconic seven-slat grille has an updated look with black textured slots and grey metallic bezels. There are seven new wheel designs and a windshield integrated trail-ready antenna.

In the US there are several Gladiator derivatives, including a Sport, Willys and Mojave. In South Africa the Gladiator is sold only in a “trail-rated” Rubicon model priced at R1,329,900.

It is a formidable adventure vehicle with a body on frame design, selectable four-wheel drive, low range transfer case, solid front and rear axles and lockable front and rear diffs. The sway bar can be electronically disconnected for improved off-road suspension travel 

As before, it has a removable roof and doors, making it the only convertible bakkie available in South Africa. The removable three-piece hard top has quick release latches or customers can experience open air driving with an included soft top roof that can be partially or fully opened and a windscreen that folds down.

Stellantis has not confirmed when the updated Jeep Gladiator is coming to Mzansi.

MORE:

Stellantis to build Peugeot Landtrek bakkie in South Africa

Stellantis has announced it will build the Peugeot Landtrek bakkie for the local market and export at a new factory to be built in South Africa.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Drag Race: Mercedes-AMG C43 versus BMW M340i xDrive

Two mid-strength German sports sedans compete in a 0-100km/h dice
Motoring
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R

South Africa's burliest bakkie takes on VW's hot hatch in a 0-100km/h dice.
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Updated Jeep Gladiator double cab launched at Detroit auto show New Models
  2. Ford to launch Puma in South Africa — here are the details and prices New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Taming the Porsche 911 GT3 RS at Yas Marina circuit First Drives
  4. Alfa Romeo F1 team confirm Zhou in unchanged 2024 driver lineup Motorsport
  5. New Lexus RX arrives in Mzansi: this is how much it costs New Models

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case