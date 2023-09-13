Stellantis to build Peugeot Landtrek bakkie in South Africa

Stellantis has announced it will build the Peugeot Landtrek bakkie for the local market and export at a new factory to be built in South Africa.
In a R3bn investment with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the department of trade, industry and competition, the multinational carmaker will build completely knocked down (CKD) units of the Landtrek at a facility in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Coega, near Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.
The first units are due to exit the factory in early 2026, with volumes expected to reach up to 50,000 annually, including export, in line with the Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP). The plant will have the capacity to expand to 90,000 units a year.
The Landtrek double cab has been available as a full import since its launch here in November 2021 and is a niche player in a market dominated by pickups like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.
Trade and industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, senior officials from the IDC and Samir Cherfan, Stellantis Middle East and Africa COO met at parliament in Cape Town to agree on investment in the South African motor industry.
Patel said the country has the capacity to produce nearly 700,000 vehicles annually and the new Stellantis venture will add considerable additional capacity as preparations begin to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Cherfan said the project reflects Stellantis’s focus and trust in South Africa as one of the most important markets in Africa and the Middle East.
“It is also the execution of our Dare Forward 2030 Strategy to reach over 22% market share in the region by 2030, with 70% regional localisation of our sales leading to over one-million units produced. We believe in South Africa and we intend to develop industrially and commercially, bringing value to our customers,” he said.
Direct employment to support the first capacity step is expected at 1,000 jobs. With Stellantis targeting a localisation rate of more than 30%, about 2,700 jobs will be created for the province, said Khwezi Tiya, CEO of the Coega Development Corporation (CDC).
Stellantis will invest in training and skills to develop and support the local teams to the level of global standards.
“Joining other major manufacturers in the area makes the Coega region the primary automotive hub in the country,” said Tiya.
“The investment in the plant, employment, training and skills transfer will certainly benefit the region tremendously. This is a much-needed and welcomed economic boost for the Eastern Cape province, with an anticipated economy-wide impact on the province’s GDP of R664m.”
Stellantis was formed in 2021 from the merger of the Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French PSA Group. Its brands include Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Citroën, Jeep and Chrysler.
