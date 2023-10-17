Ditching the vehicle's factory specification seven-seat layout in favour of a spacious four-seat arrangement, the conversion bolts two luxury pews into the second row. Trimmed in quilted leather, both offer full electric adjustment (including recline) as well as a tension-relieving massage function. In addition, an integrated rear centre console provides plenty of storage space and a pair of cup holders. There's also a wireless charging pad for smart devices and a dedicated touchscreen for controlling seat functionality. For maximum legroom the SVI engineers also moved the vehicle's rear bulkhead slightly further back.
Bulletproofing is the same as on the seven-seat Land Cruiser 300, with the discreet 360º B6 armour package offering protection from common assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5. This concealed solution makes use of top-quality imported materials such as custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, various composites and 38mm ballistic glass.
SVI launches luxury-seat conversion for B6-armoured Land Cruiser 300
Image: Supplied
Local armoured car expert SVI Engineering is now offering an optional luxury-seat conversion as part of its B6 discreet armouring package for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.
“Some of our clients require not only the ultimate level of protection but also the ultimate level of luxury. This option in our B6 discreet package for the current generation Land Cruiser brings business-class opulence to this SUV’s aft quarters, allowing VIP occupants to stretch out in comfort,” says SVI business development director Nicol Louw.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
A comprehensive suspension upgrade is also included as standard — allowing the body-on-frame SUV to easily manage the additional mass of the array of armouring materials — as are upgraded door hinges and protection for various critical components under the bonnet. The vehicle’s driver-assistance safety systems — including those that rely on sensors mounted behind the windscreen — remain fully functional.
The armour package costs R1,060,369 (excluding VAT) with the luxury-seat conversion coming in at R349,500 (excluding VAT). Expect a build time of around three months.
