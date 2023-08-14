SVI Engineering can give your Lexus LX the bulletproof treatment

Bashewa-based armoured car specialists SVI Engineering announced on Monday it is offering a B6 discreet armouring package for the fourth-generation (J310) Lexus LX.

Virtually indistinguishable from the outside, this package makes use of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and 38mm ballistic glass. To save on both cost and mass, it also incorporates an armoured rear bulkhead (complete with an escape hatch) neatly integrated behind the vehicle's second row of seats. According to SVI Engineering, customers can expect 360° protection against assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5.

A suspension upgrade is also included as standard – allowing the body-on-frame SUV to easily manage the additional mass of the comprehensive array of armouring materials – as are upgraded door hinges and protection for critical under-bonnet components.