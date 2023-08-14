New Models

SVI Engineering can give your Lexus LX the bulletproof treatment

14 August 2023 - 12:36 By Motoring Reporter
The package offers 360° protection against assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5.
Image: Supplied

Bashewa-based armoured car specialists SVI Engineering announced on Monday it is offering a B6 discreet armouring package for the fourth-generation (J310) Lexus LX. 

Virtually indistinguishable from the outside, this package makes use of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and 38mm ballistic glass. To save on both cost and mass, it also incorporates an armoured rear bulkhead (complete with an escape hatch) neatly integrated behind the vehicle's second row of seats. According to SVI Engineering, customers can expect 360° protection against assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5. 
 

A suspension upgrade is also included as standard – allowing the body-on-frame SUV to easily manage the additional mass of the comprehensive array of armouring materials – as are upgraded door hinges and protection for critical under-bonnet components.

An armoured rear bulkhead,complete with an escape hatch, is neatly integrated behind the vehicle's second row of seats.
Image: Supplied

SVI Engineering claims the extra weight incurred is also no match for the SUV's standard powertrainr, regardless of whether the client opts for the 225kW/700Nm 3.3l turbodiesel V6 motor or the 305kW/650Nm twin-turbocharged 3.5l V6 petrol engine. 

In terms of pricing the Lexus LX 360° B6 armour package starts at R1,060,369 (excluding VAT). Customers can build on this with options in the form of B6 roof and floor armour, a PA system and heavy-duty run-flat rings for the tyres. Build time is set at approximately four months. A more affordable 360º B4 armour kit is also available. Priced from R771,930 excluding VAT, it offers protection from handgun up to .44 Magnum in caliber.

For more information and detailed specifications visit the official SVI Engineering website.

