SVI Engineering can give your Lexus LX the bulletproof treatment
Bashewa-based armoured car specialists SVI Engineering announced on Monday it is offering a B6 discreet armouring package for the fourth-generation (J310) Lexus LX.
A suspension upgrade is also included as standard – allowing the body-on-frame SUV to easily manage the additional mass of the comprehensive array of armouring materials – as are upgraded door hinges and protection for critical under-bonnet components.
SVI Engineering claims the extra weight incurred is also no match for the SUV's standard powertrainr, regardless of whether the client opts for the 225kW/700Nm 3.3l turbodiesel V6 motor or the 305kW/650Nm twin-turbocharged 3.5l V6 petrol engine.
In terms of pricing the Lexus LX 360° B6 armour package starts at R1,060,369 (excluding VAT). Customers can build on this with options in the form of B6 roof and floor armour, a PA system and heavy-duty run-flat rings for the tyres. Build time is set at approximately four months. A more affordable 360º B4 armour kit is also available. Priced from R771,930 excluding VAT, it offers protection from handgun up to .44 Magnum in caliber.
For more information and detailed specifications visit the official SVI Engineering website.