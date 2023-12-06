The sporty new electric Mini Cooper SE is to land in South Africa during the second quarter of 2024. Fitted with a 54.2kWh battery pack and 160kW/330Nm motor mounted to the front axle, this three-door hatchback offers sprightly performance with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 6.7 seconds. Maximum driving range is 402km.
Though local pricing is yet to be finalised, Mini on Wednesday confirmed the Cooper SE will be available with an optional John Cooper Works Trim package. Designed to ramp up the vehicle's appearance, it bolts on 18-inch “lap spoke” alloy wheels with a two-tone finish, red JCW brake calipers and a racy set of bonnet stripes. You also get more edgy front and rear air diffusers, a gloss black front grille, contrast roof and side mirror caps in Chilli Red. Finishing things off are numerous JCW badges, bespoke headlamp signatures and tail light graphics that underline the width of the rear of the vehicle.
Mzansi-bound Mini Cooper SE gets John Cooper Works Trim package
Image: Supplied
Standout interior upgrades include synthetic leather JCW seats with red stitching and multicoloured knitted material in the shoulder section. The black and red colour concept is continued on the 2D-knit covering the doors and dashboard, while the passenger side of the cabin sports the JCW-specific pattern in the style of a chequered flag. Customers can also look forward to an additional Mini Experience Mode. Exclusive to the JCW Trim package, Go-Kart mode colours the display and interior lighting anthracite red. It also unlocks a unique artificial drive sound and optimises the throttle for better response.
“The electric Mini Cooper SE in the new John Cooper Works Trim combines a passion for iconic design, legendary performance and sustainable mobility. It is the epitome of efficiency and driving pleasure”, said Mini brand head Stefanie Wurst.
