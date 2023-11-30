It's not all retro styling chops, however, as the Renault 5 E-Tech features a unique bonnet home to a charge indicator light forming the number “5" when the vehicle is fully charged.
New Renault 5 E-Tech teased ahead of Geneva reveal
Image: Supplied
Renault has released a few teaser images of its new and all-electric Renault 5 E-Tech due to be officially unveiled at the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show in February.
A modern spin on the classic Renault 5 that mobilised millions of people around the world while it was in production from 1972 to 1996, the Renault 5 E-Tech captures the design essence of its predecessor with a pair of carefully sculpted headlamps sharing a similar shape. The taillights also bear a striking resemblance to the ones found on the original. Renault has carved more familiarity into the design of the hatchback's rear wheel arches. With an aggressive, plumped out stance they give a clear nod to the Renault 5 Turbo.
It's not all retro styling chops, however, as the Renault 5 E-Tech features a unique bonnet home to a charge indicator light forming the number “5" when the vehicle is fully charged.
Measuring 3.92m in length and built on the French carmaker's new AmpR Small platform, the Renault 5 E-Tech packs a 52kWh battery good for a maximum driving range of 399km on the WLTP cycle. Other highlights include a sophisticated multi-link rear suspension set-up for improved roadholding and a bidirectional onboard charger that allows owners to feed energy back into the grid. Reno — Renault's humanised co-driver — will deliver an immersive digital experience inside the cabin with new driving and onboard experiences.
Expect Renault to drop more design and technological details over the coming weeks.
