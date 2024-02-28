This is what the new BMW 5 Series costs in South Africa

From launch only two models will be available in South Africa, starting with the 520d. It's propelled by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 145kW and 400Nm of torque. This is bolstered by 48V mild hybrid technology. Power is sent to the rear wheels by an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. Expect 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and a VO2 Max of 233km/h. Claimed fuel consumption on the combined cycle is a low 5.1l/100km.
Almost a year after it was unveiled, the new BMW 5 Series has arrived in Mzansi.
Known internally as the G60, this eighth-generation model embraces the German marque's “reduced design language” said to emphasise the sedan's sporty elegance and presence. It's also larger; the new car is longer (+97mm), wider (+32mm) and taller (+36mm) than the G30 model it replaces. For increased interior comfort and added legroom in the aft quarters, BMW stretched the wheelbase by 20mm.
Though less OTT in the styling department when compared to other contemporary BMW models (here's looking at you, 4 Series and XM), the new 5 Series sports a front end dominated by a noticeably larger kidney grille that can be specified with optional contour lightning. This feature is flanked by a narrow set of twin headlamps, the LED elements of which are arranged almost vertically to serve as turn indicators and daytime driving lights.
Viewed in profile you will notice standout design features such as black side skirts, flush-mounted door openers, alloy wheel designs ranging in size from 19- to 21-inches and an embossed number “5" at the base of the C-pillar. The rear is characterised by flat tail light clusters each divided by a narrow chrome strip. The 520d is fitted with a racy M Sport Package as standard with the M Sport Package Pro available as a cost option.
The interior of the new 5 Series sports a streamlined cockpit design spearheaded by the BMW Curved Display, which incorporates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and centrally mounted 14.9-inch touchscreen in a single unit. The latter runs the latest BMW Operating System 8.5 for improved response times and functionality. Other highlights include a crystal iDrive controller and redesigned multifunction steering wheel featuring a flattened lower section and haptic feedback on the control surfaces. As seen on the 7 Series, the BMW Interaction Bar is available as an option: a backlit crystalline surface structure extending across the width of the instrument panel that includes touch-sensitive control panels for an array of settings, including climate control and lighting.
The new BMW 5 Series is also the brand's first model to feature a fully vegan interior as standard. This includes the seat upholstery, dashboard, door panels and steering wheel. For those wanting the real deal, Merino leather upholstery is available as an option.
From launch only two models will be available in South Africa, starting with the 520d. It's propelled by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 145kW and 400Nm of torque. This is bolstered by 48V mild hybrid technology. Power is sent to the rear wheels by an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. Expect 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and a VO2 Max of 233km/h. Claimed fuel consumption on the combined cycle is a low 5.1l/100km.
Next up is the all-electric i5 M60 xDrive, which pushes out 442kW and 795Nm (820Nm with M Sport Boost or M Launch Control activated) courtesy of an 81.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors (one on each axle). Despite its 2,305kg kerb weight this flagship model will sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 230km/h. Maximum driving range is pegged at 516km (WLTP). On a public fast-charger, the battery can be juiced up from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes. Adaptive suspension with active roll stabilisation is standard, as is rear wheel steering.
The BMW 520d is priced at R1,240,000 with the i5 M60 xDrive coming in at R2,190,000. This includes a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan. The i5 further includes an eight-year/100,000km battery warranty.
