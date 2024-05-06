New Models

Red Bull RB17 hyper car likely to debut in July

07 May 2024 - 10:09
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The teaser sketch of the two-seat RB17 that Red Bull Racing put out in 2022.
Image: Supplied

Code-named RB17, the new track-only Red Bull hyper car is expected to make its debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 11-14 in the UK.

The dominant Formula One team first announced the two-seat hyper car in 2022. At the time Red Bull Racing (RBR) indicated V8 hybrid-power with more than 820kW on tap.

The latest update from the company during the announcement of chief technology officer Adrian Newey’s much-publicised decision to leave the F1 team in early 2025 retains the output figures without giving much away, but the rumour mill indicates it will be a V10 with a 15,000rpm rev limit. 

Red Bull Racing indicated that Newey, also the main design force behind the Aston Martin Valkyrie, will use his remaining time with the team to focus on the RB17. It will be built at the Formula One championship leaders’ Milton Keynes facility in central England.

Designed around a carbon composite tub, the RB17 will feature the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car, said Red Bull. Other high-performance aids are expected to be adjustable sideskirts, a blown diffuser which directs exhaust gases above the diffuser to aid downforce and an anti-porpoising mechanism that counters the bouncing and nose-lift that happens at speed as seen on some of the newer F1 cars after new ground effect regulations.

Red Bull Racing's chief technology officer Adrian Newey will concentrate on the RB17 until his departure early in 2025.
Image: Reuters/Marco Bello

“The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus,” Red Bull FI team boss Christian Horner said in 2023. “Further, the RB17 marks the first time a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”

Only 50 examples of the RB17 are planned for 2025 production. Red Bull doesn't indicate the price and other specification, but it's believed it will cost £5m (R116m). The lucky few owners will have a close association with the RBR team through access to simulators, vehicle programme development and on-track training and experiences while support will come directly from the factory, with servicing and maintenance tailored to each owner and their usage patterns for the car.

