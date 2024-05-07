Rolls-Royce presents new Cullinan Series II
Rolls-Royce unveiled on Tuesday its new Cullinan Series II. An updated version of its luxury flagship SUV in production since 2018, customers can look forward to a revised exterior designed to appeal more to a younger audience (believe it or not but the Cullinan contributed to a fall in the average age of Rolls-Royce clients from 56 in 2010 to 43 today).
Supposedly inspired by the verticality of illuminated skyscrapers in the megacities where the Cullinan is increasingly at home, the front end of the Series II is defined by new daytime running light graphics designed to amplify the vehicle's width. While a new V-shaped bumper line recalls the bow of modern sports yachts, revised and outwardly angled air intakes help to visually lower the vehicle when viewed head on. The centrepiece is of course an illuminated pantheon grille, further updated with a lower leading edge. It also incorporates a new polished horizontal “horizon line” between the daytime running lights, providing a visual link to the marque’s pinnacle product, the Phantom Series II.
Viewed in profile, the Series II reveals further changes to the surfacing. Though the front wings retain their sheer, vertical lines, the designers added a restrained yet precise feature line leading from the tail light forward to the centre of the floating “RR” centre caps on the rear wheel. Rolls-Royce is additionally offering upsized 23-inch wheels; each of which is milled from a billet of aluminium and available in a part or fully polished finish.
Other tweaks include lower valance surfaces finished in gloss black, mirror-finish stainless-steel exhaust finishers, a brushed stainless-steel protective plate running between the exhausts and underneath the vehicle, and a new paint finish called Emperador Truffle. Inspired by richly veined brown marble, the carmaker describes it as a contemporary solid grey-brown when combined with its Crystal Over finish (a lacquer infused with glass particles) gains a shimmer reminiscent of snow under morning light.
Step inside the Cullinan Series II and you will notice it gains a new pillar-to-pillar glass-panel fascia in the upper portion of the dashboard. Using the British carmaker's latest Spirit operating system, it incorporates a digital instrument cluster and new, permanently visible central information display. Meanwhile, front passengers gets to gaze at the mesmerising illuminated fascia panel already used in the Ghost and Spectre models.
In this guise, it features an illuminated Cullinan wordmark and a unique cityscape graphic inspired by the skyscrapers of the world’s megacities at night. This is created using a special technique whereby 7,000 dots are laser-etched onto the rear of the darkened and toughened security glass, each at minutely differing angles and dimensions to create the perception of depth. In addition to this prêt-à-porter design, clients are able to create their own illuminated fascia motif in collaboration with the marque’s bespoke designers.
Another exquisite detail is the new Spirit of Ecstasy clock cabinet nestled between the central information display and the illuminated fascia panel. This unique inset vitrine displays both an analogue timepiece and an up-lit Spirit of Ecstasy figurine; the latter of which is constructed from solid stainless steel and placed on her own stage with a matt black back panel and high gloss side panels to create an eye-catching reflection effect.
Connectivity has been refined throughout the vehicle, especially for those travelling in the rear who can now pair up to two streaming devices to the rear screens. The latter also incorporate a new interface for streaming car management and seating functions such as massage, heating and cooling. The installation of internet connectivity allows clients to enjoy a Wi-Fi hotspot connection and independent streaming for each screen. For the first time in a Cullinan, Bluetooth headphones of any type can be paired with the rear seat infotainment system, or clients can enjoy the marque’s top quality 18-speaker Bespoke Audio system, which benefits from the latest generation 18-channel 1400-watt amplifier.
The Cullinan Series II retains the brand’s celebrated speaker architecture wherein cavities within the motor car’s aluminium sill sections are used as resonance chambers for low frequency speakers, effectively transforming the entire vehicle into a mobile subwoofer.
Rolls-Royce is also offering new interior materials including grey stained ash: a richly grained natural open-pore wood with a delicate shimmer achieved by the addition of microscopic metallic particles. This exquisite veneer is complemented by a newly developed rayon fabric called duality twill. Made from bamboo, it features an artistic interpretation of the marque's iconic double R logo. Interesting fact: a full interior incorporating this textile holds up to 2.2 million stitches, 17km of thread and is the product of 20 hours of construction. The base twill textile is available in three colours (Lilac, Chocolate and Black) and clients can select from 51 different colours of thread.
The Series II integrates another new contemporary craft technique developed by the marque’s artisans; Placed Perforation is the practice of creating artworks through tiny perforations in the leather. Available for the first time on a series model, designers have created a pattern inspired by the changing shapes and shadows of the clouds over the Rolls-Royce HQ at Goodwood. It comprises up to 107,000 0.8mm and 1.2mm perforations. A single craftsman checks each individual perforation to ensure absolute uniformity.
As with the outgoing model, the new Cullinan Series II is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine producing 420kW and 850Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via a sophisticated all-wheel drive system. Four-wheel steering is also fitted as standard equipment as is the carmaker's legendary Magic Carpet air suspension.