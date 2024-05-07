Rolls-Royce presents new Cullinan Series II

Rolls-Royce unveiled on Tuesday its new Cullinan Series II. An updated version of its luxury flagship SUV in production since 2018, customers can look forward to a revised exterior designed to appeal more to a younger audience (believe it or not but the Cullinan contributed to a fall in the average age of Rolls-Royce clients from 56 in 2010 to 43 today).

Supposedly inspired by the verticality of illuminated skyscrapers in the megacities where the Cullinan is increasingly at home, the front end of the Series II is defined by new daytime running light graphics designed to amplify the vehicle's width. While a new V-shaped bumper line recalls the bow of modern sports yachts, revised and outwardly angled air intakes help to visually lower the vehicle when viewed head on. The centrepiece is of course an illuminated pantheon grille, further updated with a lower leading edge. It also incorporates a new polished horizontal “horizon line” between the daytime running lights, providing a visual link to the marque’s pinnacle product, the Phantom Series II.