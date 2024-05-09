New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Jaecoo J7

09 May 2024 - 08:36 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she goes behind the scenes at the recent Jaecoo J7 launch held in Johannesburg.

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the 2024 Easter Jeep Safari concepts

Join the Ignition TV team as they take a deep dive into the four unique Easter Jeep Safari concepts that thrilled Jeep enthusiasts at a recent ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | A first look at the stunning new Mercedes-Benz CLE launched in Mzansi

Motoring editor Denis Droppa gets a quick tour of the German luxury coupe
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | SVI unveils BMW-approved armour package for X3 M40i

South African armoured car specialists SVI Engineering have developed a new BMW-approved armouring package for the popular and locally manufactured ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. With used car prices down, selling your car may not be enough to cover the loan news
  2. BMW 7 Series is voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Jaecoo J7 New Models
  4. Stirling Moss hailed as true racer at memorial service Motorsport
  5. FIA's first female CEO departs after 18 months Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues