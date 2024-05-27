Other eminent features include a BMW shark-nose design with an illuminated kidney grille, winglets discreetly integrated into the door shoulders to replace conventional door handles, light-alloy wheels with precise lamellas and a pair of bespoke LED headlamp clusters — the slimmest ever fitted to a BMW — positioned on milled aluminium carriers.
BMW Concept Skytop stuns Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este
Image: Supplied
BMW is showcasing its one-off Concept Skytop at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an annual beauty contest for historic motor vehicles held on the shores of Lake Como.
A two-seater convertible designed to “inspire a desire to travel”, the striking concept car features a prominent bonnet with a pronounced centre spline, a nod to the German firm's famed Z8 roadster produced between 1998 and 2003. This standout architectural feature extends through the vehicle's interior to an aluminium trim positioned on the tailgate.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Like the legendary Z8 roadster, the BMW Concept Skytop also comes with the most powerful engine in the current BMW drivetrain portfolio: a 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8.
The 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will conclude on May 26.
