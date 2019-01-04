BMW creates heaven-on-earth 8 Series

BMW Individual Manufaktur has done it again. The customisation wing of BMW with facilities in Garching near Munich has been producing special-edition models and spectacular rarities of the blue and white propeller for the last 25 years. Known for its distinctive exterior and interior features, it has now taken its magic wand to the upcoming BMW M850i xDrive with a new meteoritic theme known as Night Sky.

Inspired by visible shooting-star fragments from asteroids which enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up in the process, the planetary spice-up is mimicked on selected controls and surfaces in the cabin through an LED illuminated constellation of stars on the centre console, as trim finishers, and exterior add-on parts.

It uses actual meteoritic rock for the centre console’s trim plate, the start/stop button for the V8 engine, the selector lever for the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, and the Touch Controller for the iDrive system, creating a stunning visual and tactile effect.