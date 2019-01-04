KZN's matric pass rate up - but still not fit for the king

The KwaZulu-Natal education department fell short of the 100% pass rate demanded by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in honour of his 70th birthday celebration. Instead, the province achieved a 76.2% overall matric pass rate for 2018.

Last year’s pass rate was a 3.3 percentage point increase from 2017 — but provincial education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana was very pleased with the outcome, although he has promised that the department will work hard to improve the results this year.

A total of 116,152 full-time candidates and 13,103 adult basic education and training candidates wrote their final matric exams last year — the highest number from any other province in the country.