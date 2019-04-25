Daimler could be cutting ties with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Daimler is reportedly getting ready to end its association with the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, according to a report in Manager Magazin.

The German publication says that soon-to-be Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius will not renew joint projects such as the one that based the Mercedes X-Class on the Nissan Navara, and the Nissan Infiniti Q30 and built the QX30 on the Mercedes A-class platform. Among other collaborations, Renault and Daimler also jointly developed the 1.3 turbo petrol engine that powers the Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

Daimler and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance haven’t commented, but the decision is thought to stem partly from the arrest of former Renault Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on financial misconduct charges. The joint projects started in 2010 and were negotiated by Ghosn and outgoing Daimler boss, Dieter Zetsche, who steps aside for Kallenius in May.

Daimler is concentrating on other alliances, including its recent announcement that it will develop the next generation of electric Smart cars to be made in China in a joint venture with Geely, which has a 9.7% stake in Daimler. The current Smart is built on a Renault Twingo platform.

The Daimler-Geely alliance will develop electric and self-driving cars to compete better against new competitors such as Uber and Google. The high cost of electric car batteries has made it hard for carmakers to build affordable zero-emissions vehicles, leading several of them to strike alliances with Chinese partners.

Kallenius also wants to focus on Daimler’s growing partnership with BMW. The two German rivals are teaming up to develop autonomous driving technology to cut costs and set industry standards that can help shape future regulation for self-driving cars.

Ghosn applies for bail over latest indictment

Japanese prosecutors indicted Carlos Ghosn on Monday on another charge of aggravated breach of trust, a Tokyo court said. This is the fourth charge against the former Nissan chair, and h his lawyers applied for bail at once.

The charge came on the day Ghosn’s latest detention period was set to expire. Ghosn had been out on bail when authorities arrested him for a fourth time on April 4 on suspicion that he enriched himself at a cost of $5m to the carmaker.

“We are confident that we have the evidence to successfully prosecute all four cases,” said a prosecution official.