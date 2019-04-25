Ideas

Racist medical myths persist with SA’s diseased apartheid mentality

25 April 2019 - 08:00
It is quite easy to prove that the prevalence of TB in the Western Cape has nothing to do with colouredness and everything to do with the poor living conditions of people within a particular geography.
It is quite easy to prove that the prevalence of TB in the Western Cape has nothing to do with colouredness and everything to do with the poor living conditions of people within a particular geography.
Image: David Lurie

More than a century of racist indoctrination has created in the minds and hearts of ordinary South Africans something those in the social sciences call racial essentialism - the belief that there is something in the essence of being African or Indian (etc.) that explains certain attitudes, aptitudes, beliefs, behaviours and, of course, diseases.

And as we saw in a recent study on “cognitive functioning in Coloured South African women”, racist medical mythologies are still being perpetuated.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Racist medical myths persist with SA’s diseased apartheid ... Ideas
  2. ANALYSIS | Hold your horses, Time. Cyril isn’t all that influential ... yet Ideas
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | The Ace I knew: a courteous, concerned and committed premier Ideas
  4. TYMON SMITH | It's entertaining but will DA 'cheap shot' ad win youth vote? Ideas
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Security agencies should be firewalled against meddling to ... Ideas

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X