Honda is recalling 137,000 SUVs over sudden airbag deployments

Honda said on Wednesday it is recalling 137,000 new sport utility vehicles (SUVs) following reports of three injuries tied to sudden airbag deployments in the US.

The Japanese-based carmaker said it is recalling the 2019 CR-V to replace steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels after six unexpected driver airbag deployments that occurred without a crash. There are so far no reports of related crashes, the carmaker said.

The recall includes 118,000 vehicles in the US and 19,000 in Korea and Canada.

Metal burrs on the interior surface of the steering wheel may result in damage that could lead to a short circuit and overheating of components, Honda said.

The issue is separate from a series of recalls Honda has conducted over the last decade to replace more than 21 million defective Takata air bag inflators in about 12.9 million US vehicles that Honda has said are responsible for 14 US deaths.

Honda also said it was recalling 19,000 US vehicles that may have had Takata inflator replacement kits that were improperly installed before May 2018.