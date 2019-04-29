Consumer commission wants Ford prosecuted

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) will ask the consumer tribunal to prosecute Ford over its handling of the Kuga SUV fire deaths and the treatment of its customers.

The company had to recall 4,556 SUVs in January 2017, and there have been another two recalls since then. If Ford is found guilty it could face a fine of 10% of its annual turnover, NCC spokesperson Trevor Hatting said this week.

Ford said it had not received any notification from the NCC.

