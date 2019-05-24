news

SA-bred electric bikes launched in UK

Pollution-free motorcycles will arrive in SA within the next two years

24 May 2019 - 07:40 By Motoring Reporter
SA’s Jacques Vos has started an electric motorcycle company.
Image: Charleen Clarke

The world launch of electric motorcycle manufacturer Vos Motorcycles took place at last week’s London Motor & Tech Show.

The company was founded by Klerksdorp-born mechanic Jacques Vos, who lives in the UK. He displayed his Model Z sports motorcycle, which has a quoted range of 120km, a top speed of 140km/h and a starting UK pricetag of £5,840.00 (R107,000).

Also on offer are the Model H naked motorcycle, Model SH scooter and the Model A minibike. The electric bikes are currently built in China, but the manufacturing operation will move to the UK within the next 12 months.

Vos, who says there was plenty of interest in his bikes at the London show, also plans to assemble and sell his pollution-free motorcycles in SA within the next two years. To better suit local conditions they will be fitted with bigger batteries for a range of more than 300km.

