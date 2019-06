France to uphold ban on sale of fossil fuel cars by 2040

Borne, who is a deputy to Hulot's successor Francois de Rugy, confirmed in an interview with BFM television that the objective set out by Hulot would be met.

"We have target for carbon neutrality by 2050 and we need a credible trajectory towards that, which includes a ban on the sale of vehicles that consume fossil fuels by 2040," she said.

She said France - which has a large car manufacturing industry led by PSA and Renault - would help its carmakers switch to electricity, hydrogen and possibly biogas.

"Since the start of Emmanuel Macron's term, our target is the climate plan that Nicolas Hulot announced in the summer of 2017. We will now inscribe this target into law," Borne said.

The mobility law will also facilitate the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, notably by giving the residents of apartment buildings the right to ask for the installation of EV plugs in their parking lots.

The much-delayed law, which is currently being debated in parliament, is expected to be approved after the summer and will update a 1982 law on transportation.

The reform wants to favour alternatives to individual automobile usage, upgrade railway networks and create a legal framework for new mobility solutions such as free-floating bicycles, electric scooters and car-sharing.

It will also give companies the option to offer employees a tax-free €400 subsidy to come to work on bicycles or with car-sharing. Borne said companies would be obliged to discuss this subsidy in wage negotiations with unions, but the subsidy would not be mandatory for all companies.