Ferrari snatches Hockenheimring record from Lamborghini

A Ferrari 488 Pista has just set a production-car record at the Hockenheimring, bettering the record set by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Tested by German publication Sport Auto test driver Christian Gebhardt, the Ferrari set a time of 1min 45.9 sec around the German track, which is 1.4 seconds faster than the 1:47.3 lap the same driver managed in the the V12-engined 566kW Aventador SVJ in March.

The 488 Pista is hauled along by a 3.9l turbocharged V8 with 530kW, the power unit that has won the international engine of the year award four times in a row.

Ferrari has been firing up the tracks. Earlier this year, the 488 Pista also set the fastest time for a road-legal car around the test circuit of British TV car show Top Gear. The show's driver, The Stig, lapped the course in 1:12.7, beating the 1:13.4 he set in the 515kW Porsche GT2 RS.

It would be interesting to see how the 488 Pista fared around the longer Nurburgring Nordschleife, where the Aventador SVJ still holds the production-car lap record of 6:44.97 ahead of the Porsche GT2 RS (6:47.03).