South Africans choose cheaper - and older - cars amid cash crunch

A shift back to vehicles costing less than R200,000 as consumers continue to feel strain on disposable income has been noted by the latest South African Vehicle Pricing Index Report.

The percentage of cars - both new and used - being financed below R200,000 is at levels last seen in the same quarter six years ago, states TransUnion, which collates the data.

Released on Tuesday, vehicle asset finance results for the second quarter of this year showed 39% were in the R200,000 bracket, 28% in the R200,000-R300,000 range and 33% in the R300,000 price bracket.

The TransUnion VPI report also shows that 2.16 used vehicles were financed for every new vehicle financed.

The make-up of used-vehicle sales shifted too, with just 34% of used vehicles financed being under two years old, and 6% of those being ex-demo models – "which indicates consumers are opting for older vehicles as pressure on disposable income increases".

TransUnion commented: "The South African car market continues to struggle, with the bulk of the buying activity currently taking place in the used-car sector as financially stretched consumers increasingly opt for older cars at lower price points."