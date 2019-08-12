news

Carmakers warm up to friendly hackers at cybersecurity conference

12 August 2019 - 08:32 By Reuters
Hackers collaborated with carmakers at the DEF CON security convention in Las Vegas, US.
Hackers collaborated with carmakers at the DEF CON security convention in Las Vegas, US.
Image: Photo Illustration by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

At a conference where hackers can try their hands at picking locks and discover cyber vulnerabilities in a makeshift hospital, they can also endeavour to break into the control units of cars and take over driving functions.

Those efforts at the DEF CON security convention in Las Vegas, US, at the weekend, were sponsored by carmakers and suppliers that have increasingly recognised the need to collaborate with so-called white hat hackers, cyber experts who specialise in discovering vulnerabilities to help organisations.

Attendees who visited the car hacking site had to escape a vehicle by deciphering the code to open its trunk, control its radio volume and speed, and lock the doors through their computers.

"A big part of it is redefining the term 'hacker' away from that of a criminal to make carmakers understand that we're here to make their systems more secure," said Sam Houston, senior community manager at Bugcrowd, which recruits researchers for so-called bug bounty programs at Tesla Inc, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other carmakers.

Volkswagen AG, Fiat Chrysler and suppliers Aptiv PLC and NXP Semiconductors NV were among the sponsors of this year's car hacking village, as some have been at previous DEF CON conventions.

Known for its sprawling resorts and casinos, Las Vegas once a year becomes the gathering place for tens of thousands of cybersecurity enthusiasts who attend DEF CON and the preceding corporate Black Hat conference.

New cars vulnerable to hacks that could leave thousands dead: report

A consumer advocacy group has warned that automakers are rolling out new vehicles increasingly vulnerable to hackers, which could result in thousands ...
Motoring
1 week ago

At the event, the largely male participants are not registered by name to protect their privacy and attendees need to pay in cash to receive a blinking badge featuring an exposed circuit board that allows them to complete tasks.

The conference provides a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to learn about car hacking, a resource-intense research field that requires specialised knowledge and lots of preparation.

"Automotive provides a great challenge because the systems are distinct from other security areas," said Craig Smith, a security researcher, who, with Robert Leale, founded the car hacking village in 2015.

Leale and Smith said they witnessed a steady annual growth in participants.

More connections and technological features in modern vehicles also increasingly attract security professionals from other research areas, said Aaron Cornelius, senior researcher at cybersecurity company Grimm. Cornelius was supervising a station where participants could try to hack into the control units of a 2012 Ford Focus.

Assaf Harel, chief scientist of Karamba Security, an Israeli company that provides automotive security technology and works with car manufacturers and suppliers, including Denso Corp and Alpine Electronics Inc, said the hacking community has opened the auto industry's eyes.

"Carmakers have been discovering new issues with their traditional architectures thanks to white hat hackers, which highlighted security needs for carmakers and suppliers alike," said Harel, who operated a station where hackers could try to modify a model traffic light.

MORE

Audi gives its third-generation TT a revamp

Facelifted four-seater offered with a choice of 169kW and 228kW engines
Motoring
2 days ago

Gearing up for Concours SA 2019

Cream of the classic-car crop to strut their stuff at Steyn City on Spring Day
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV counts down the five best-selling cars in South Africa

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts as he counts down the five best-selling cars in South Africa from January to June 2019.
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Datsun Go+ Reviews
  2. Korean leader lives the high life in smuggled cars news
  3. BMW to reportedly slash model range news
  4. Mercedes A-Class vs BMW 1 Series vs Audi A3: which has the best resale? Features
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV counts down the five best-selling cars in South Africa Features

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X