Carmakers warm up to friendly hackers at cybersecurity conference

At a conference where hackers can try their hands at picking locks and discover cyber vulnerabilities in a makeshift hospital, they can also endeavour to break into the control units of cars and take over driving functions.

Those efforts at the DEF CON security convention in Las Vegas, US, at the weekend, were sponsored by carmakers and suppliers that have increasingly recognised the need to collaborate with so-called white hat hackers, cyber experts who specialise in discovering vulnerabilities to help organisations.

Attendees who visited the car hacking site had to escape a vehicle by deciphering the code to open its trunk, control its radio volume and speed, and lock the doors through their computers.

"A big part of it is redefining the term 'hacker' away from that of a criminal to make carmakers understand that we're here to make their systems more secure," said Sam Houston, senior community manager at Bugcrowd, which recruits researchers for so-called bug bounty programs at Tesla Inc, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other carmakers.

Volkswagen AG, Fiat Chrysler and suppliers Aptiv PLC and NXP Semiconductors NV were among the sponsors of this year's car hacking village, as some have been at previous DEF CON conventions.

Known for its sprawling resorts and casinos, Las Vegas once a year becomes the gathering place for tens of thousands of cybersecurity enthusiasts who attend DEF CON and the preceding corporate Black Hat conference.