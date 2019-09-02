news

Japan and France set to explore cooperation on auto technology

02 September 2019 - 15:01 By Reuters
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, and Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, at a press conference earlier this year where Macron offered a political boost to the fraught partnership between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co, calling their car-making alliance an industrial flagship that should be strengthened.
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, and Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, at a press conference earlier this year where Macron offered a political boost to the fraught partnership between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co, calling their car-making alliance an industrial flagship that should be strengthened.
Image: Koji Sasahara/Pool via Bloomberg

Japan and France on Monday said they had agreed to share information and explore deeper cooperation in next-generation auto technology, a move that could also be aimed at repairing the strained alliance between Nissan and Renault.

In a statement, Japan's trade ministry said the two governments had agreed to start talks to bolster possible cooperation in areas such as automated driving, batteries and electric vehicles (EV).

They agreed to discuss policy towards sharing information, supporting transformation of the auto industry environment and exchanging opinions about potential further cooperation in industrial policy for the automotive industry, according to a memorandum of cooperation released by the ministry.

Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko and French finance minister Bruno Le Maire have also confirmed the need to support the alliance between Nissan and Renault, the Japanese ministry said.

Automakers around the world are struggling to meet the breakneck growth of an industry that has been transformed by the rise of electric vehicles, ride-hailing and autonomous driving.

Nissan's alliance with Renault, which is partially owned by the French state, has been shaken following the ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

PODCAST | The vehicle maintenance house-call concept

In this episode, Mike gets out of his comfort zone and into Thomas’s very comfy chair in the studio
Motoring
2 hours ago

Grand Prix death triggers safety probe: motor sport chief

Improved safety standards in motor racing will be pursued relentlessly and research into better protection for drivers will never stop, according to ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

WATCH | Shootout: Toyota Corolla Hatch vs Mercedes A-Class vs Renault Megane

Join Ignition TV presenters Juliet McGuire, Ziphorah Masethe and Marius Roberts as they sample three of the best hatchbacks on sale in South Africa ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Eight things you should know about the South African car market Features
  2. When and where most vehicle crime occurs in South Africa Features
  3. Potent Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to land in South Africa soon New Models
  4. REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S is an executive car with a mad streak Reviews
  5. Avoid being a victim of crime with these insights from a reformed hijacker Features

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X