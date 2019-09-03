Toyota rapped for ad showing Hilux roaring around sand dunes

David Lazarus told the watchdog the ad encouraged illegal and irresponsible driving around sand dunes, while Louise McIntosh said it promoted off-road driving that was harmful to nature.

Toyota told the directorate the ad was shot in the Philippi sand mining area of Cape Town, and said the Hilux followed existing tracks.

In its finding, the watchdog said there was nothing in the ad to indicate it had been filmed in a mining area.

“To the viewer, it looks like the driving is on a beach — and a sufficiently wild beach that meerkats are resident,” it said.

“Simulating a beach-driving scene in a manner that appears to condone such driving sets a negative example for the off-road community and condones illegal behaviour.

“Given that the illegal behaviour relates to an issue about which many people feel strongly, the depiction of this activity is also offensive to a sector of the population.”

Toyota was ordered to scrap the ad immediately, but it may not care. Only 600 Hilux GR-Sports were made, and they have all been sold.