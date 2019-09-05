Toyota cars now come with free onboard Wi-Fi

As of September 2019, all new Toyota and Lexus models sold in SA come standard with in-car Wi-Fi including 15GB free data.

It’s part of a host of connectivity features of Toyota Connect, which Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has introduced in collaboration with partners Altron and Vodacom Business.

Toyota Connect is a new connectivity hub housed within the MyToyota App which was launched in 2014. The technology allows Toyota owners access to a number of convenience, connectivity and safety benefits:

From a connected point of view, the big news is the in-car Wi-Fi with 15GB free data in every new Toyota and Lexus, as a once-off upon activation. Thereafter, customers can top up using Toyota Connect or their banking apps.

When it comes to convenience, the Service Booking feature reminds customers when their vehicles are due for servicing, factoring in all the back-end elements when customers book directly on the app. The Logbook facility automatically saves a digital log of the vehicle’s mileage and service history for tax-submission purposes, including auto-allocation for work and home, as well as business and personal trips. The GPS locator enables drivers to find their vehicles easily and get a view of their trips.

Under safety, there is Roadside Assistance with impact detection, meaning that customers will have real-time support with AA access for 24/7. The Battery Health Check reflects the real-time status of the vehicle’s battery health. The Driver Score feature encourages safer driving, in that customers can review their driver rating and keep track of their scores and overall driver behaviour.

The launch of Toyota Connect makes Toyota the only manufacturer in SA to offer a mobile app that is fully integrated with manufacturer and dealer systems, and it is also claimed to be the first organisation in the world to offer the convergence of Wi-Fi and connectivity features in one package across the model range.

“As Toyota transitions from being an automotive to a mobility-solutions organisation, it becomes imperative to collaborate with companies whose visions align with ours,” says Andrew Kirby, President and CEO of TSAM.