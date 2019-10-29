news

Fuel price set to drop in November as oil price eases

29 October 2019 - 10:36 By AASA and Motoring Reporter
The price of fuel is expected to fall in November.
The price of fuel is expected to fall in November.
Image: Theo Jeptha

Fuel prices are set for slight drops across the board in the wake of oil price retreats in October. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

“The rand has pulled back from its high point at the start of October. This ongoing decline in the average exchange rate has meant that most of its losses have been clawed back, and it will have only a modest impact on the fuel price,” said the AA.

The association said international oil prices also declined slightly as October wore on.

“As a result, we are anticipating November drops of between eight and 18 cents for petrol, 14 cents for diesel, and 21 cents for illuminating paraffin”.

The AA said oil ticked up slightly from its late-October plateau, adding that this could be the start of a strengthening trend into November.

“Whatever happens to the oil price and rand from this point affects the price motorists will be paying at the pumps at Christmas. It remains to be seen whether this month's reductions will continue for the rest of the year,” the association said.

MORE

Three important things you need to know about financing a new car

If you can’t pay cash, these are the pros and cons of the three different financing schemes
Motoring
1 week ago

How to squeeze the most kilometres from your petrol tank

The recent petrol price hike marks the eighth official increase for South Africans this year. Unfortunately, the hikes are beyond our control, but ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank

The price of fuel keeps on rising and according to analysts there will be further increases in the months ahead. So to help you squeeze the most ...
Motoring
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Vettel takes issue with pushy 'selfie guy' and 'boring' sponsored trophy Motorsport
  2. Max Verstappen has to be given more space, says Lewis Hamilton Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | 2019 Toyota Quantum VX joins the business-class league Reviews
  4. This is the all-new Volkswagen Golf 8 New Models
  5. REVIEW | Why the 2019 BMW M760Li never gets boring Reviews

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X