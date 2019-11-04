news

BMW ChargeNow EV charging stations roll out at SA airports

04 November 2019 - 11:01 By Motoring Reporter
A BMW ChargeNow station at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Supplied

Airports Company SA (Acsa) and BMW SA on Friday announced the launch of BMW ChargeNow electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

EVs accessing the BMW ChargeNow stations will enjoy exclusive parking bays. OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports will each have two ChargeNow stations that accommodate up to four cars at a time, while King Shaka has one ChargeNow station for two cars at a time.

The stations are located in prominent areas:

  • OR Tambo: Parkade 2 South, level 2 (follow the Premium Parking directional signs)
  • Cape Town: On the ground floor of Parkade 1
  • King Shaka: On Level 0 of the multistorey parkade

To welcome the partnership with BMW SA, Acsa will cover all electricity costs associated with the charging stations for 12 months from the launch date. BMW EV drivers will also enjoy free parking (for a maximum of four days at a time) at the three airports in November.

