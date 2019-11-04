Tribalism and 'bitterness' mar Springboks' Rugby World Cup victory

As the world celebrated the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win in Japan on Saturday, comments about tribalism quickly dominated Twitter, marring the team's' triumph.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and winger Makazole Mapimpi are Xhosas, a fact that was used by some tweeps to pronounce the tribe superior to others.

An open letter “from the Xhosa people to the nation” was also widely shared on social media.

In part, the letter reads: “We as the Xhosa people would like to state that we're tired of carrying this country on our backs. Year by year we work tirelessly for this country, while the rest of the nation relaxes. We'd also like to state that this World Cup is the last thing Xhosa people are doing for this country.”

While some openly embraced the perceived tribalism, others denounced it, saying it was divisive.