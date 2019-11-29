news

EVENTS | Your IGNITION guide to motoring in 2019

Ultimate Outlaws Fireworks Display, Zwartkops Kart Circuit Round 10, Rockmania, and The George Old Car Show

29 November 2019 - 10:15
Image: 123RF/lanarusfoto

Want your event listed? Email the details to events@ignitiontv.co.za

This guide is sponsored by Rex Diff and Gearbox.

Ultimate Outlaws Fireworks
Ultimate Outlaws Fireworks
Image: Ultimate Outlaws Fireworks

Ultimate Outlaws Final Round and Fireworks Display

  • DATE 7 December
  • LOCATION Ultimate Outlaws Raceway, Vereeniging
  • DETAILS 082 340 0619

With fireworks, carols by candlelight, a full racing program, and the SA National Hotrod finals, the Ultimate Outlaws Raceway is getting into the holiday spirit in style! It’s going to be a whole lot of festive fun for the whole family, so you’re not going to want to miss out. Gates open at 12 with racing starting at 5. Entrance is R100 for adults and only R50 for kids

Zwartkops Kart Circuit
Zwartkops Kart Circuit Zwartkops Kart Circuit
Image: Zwartkops Kart Circuit

Round 10 of the Zwartkops Kart Circuit

  • DATE 7 December
  • LOCATION Zwartkops Kart Circuit, Centurion, Gauteng
  • DETAILS www.zwartkops.co.za

Get ready for some 4 stroke karting action at Zwartkops with the 10th and final round of the 2019 Zwartkops Kart Circuit! Catch F200 and F300 sprint classes as well as F400 endurance. Racing starts at 10, ending at 5 with prize giving going on ‘til late

Rockmania
Rockmania
Image: Rockmania

Rockmania

Rock Raceway will come alive with high octane power as allyour favourite racing drivers take to the 400M oval and drag strip while drifters will shred their tyres! There’s something for every kind of race fan, from Formula N to straight line drag racing. Gates open at 10 with the event starting at 3. Adults pay R80 to enter and kids pay R30.

George Old Car Show
George Old Car Show
Image: George Old Car Show

George Old Car Show

  • DATE 8+9 February 2020
  • LOCATION P.W. Botha College, George, Western Cape
  • DETAILS www.scocc.co.za

Come explore one of the country’s biggest collections of vintage vehicles, from cars to bikes, to tractors! This year’s event will feature a special exhibition on bakkies, as well as a Ferrari Club exhibition. You’re not going to want to miss this one.

Click here to read more about Ignition, to contact us or to browse our FAQs section to see if we've already answered your question.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Pick the 2019 Datsun Go at your own risk First Drives
  2. BMW and Mercedes-Benz go to battle this Black Friday Features
  3. How to protect your car from hail this summer Features
  4. One, two, three, four ... Ford and Tesla declare truck war news
  5. WATCH | Celeb Rides rolls with rapper Nadia Nakai Features

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X