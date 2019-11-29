EVENTS | Your IGNITION guide to motoring in 2019
Ultimate Outlaws Fireworks Display, Zwartkops Kart Circuit Round 10, Rockmania, and The George Old Car Show
Ultimate Outlaws Final Round and Fireworks Display
- DATE 7 December
- LOCATION Ultimate Outlaws Raceway, Vereeniging
- DETAILS 082 340 0619
With fireworks, carols by candlelight, a full racing program, and the SA National Hotrod finals, the Ultimate Outlaws Raceway is getting into the holiday spirit in style! It’s going to be a whole lot of festive fun for the whole family, so you’re not going to want to miss out. Gates open at 12 with racing starting at 5. Entrance is R100 for adults and only R50 for kids
Round 10 of the Zwartkops Kart Circuit
- DATE 7 December
- LOCATION Zwartkops Kart Circuit, Centurion, Gauteng
- DETAILS www.zwartkops.co.za
Get ready for some 4 stroke karting action at Zwartkops with the 10th and final round of the 2019 Zwartkops Kart Circuit! Catch F200 and F300 sprint classes as well as F400 endurance. Racing starts at 10, ending at 5 with prize giving going on ‘til late
Rockmania
- DATE 14 December
- LOCATION The Rock Raceway, Brakpan, Gauteng
- DETAILS www.rockracing.co.za
Rock Raceway will come alive with high octane power as allyour favourite racing drivers take to the 400M oval and drag strip while drifters will shred their tyres! There’s something for every kind of race fan, from Formula N to straight line drag racing. Gates open at 10 with the event starting at 3. Adults pay R80 to enter and kids pay R30.
George Old Car Show
- DATE 8+9 February 2020
- LOCATION P.W. Botha College, George, Western Cape
- DETAILS www.scocc.co.za
Come explore one of the country’s biggest collections of vintage vehicles, from cars to bikes, to tractors! This year’s event will feature a special exhibition on bakkies, as well as a Ferrari Club exhibition. You’re not going to want to miss this one.