General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Great Wall

General Motors Co is retreating from more markets outside the US and China, saying on Sunday it will wind down sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand, and retire the Holden brand by 2021.

It said China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd had agreed to buy GM's Thailand car manufacturing plant and an engine factory, a transaction expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

In rearranging its global operations, GM is accelerating its retreat from unprofitable markets, becoming more dependent on the US States, China, Latin America and South Korea.

GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara told analysts during a presentation earlier this month that restructuring GM's international operations outside China so they produce profit margins in the mid-single digits “does represent a $2bn (about R29,7bn) improvement” compared with 2018.

Ahead of the presentation, GM forecast flat profit for 2020 and rabout R53,4bn) hit from a 40-day United Auto Workers strike.