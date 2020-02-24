news

More than a third of motorists can't use the tech features in their cars

New UK study reveals that most car owners say tech isn't explained by dealers

24 February 2020 - 16:14 By Motoring Reporter
Modern cars have a dizzying array of hi-tech features, not all of which are user-friendly.
Today’s cars are more technologically advanced than ever, but a large percentage of drivers remain clueless about how to use the technology, says a study carried out by the British Motor Show.

Advanced driver-assistance systems and hi-tech infotainment have been some of the biggest advances in car technology over the past decade but more than a third of drivers (35%) remain in the dark as to how to use them properly, with 20% of drivers saying they use less than half of the tech in their cars and a further 10% saying they understood only a fraction (less than 20%) and simply drive the car.

According to the British study, one of the main issues appears to be a lack of explanation when customers first buy their cars, with 71% of drivers saying they felt that not enough information about the in-car tech was given to them by the dealer.

A worrying 25% of car owners said they were given no information whatsoever about what tech was on their cars and how they should use it.

