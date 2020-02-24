CAR TECH
More than a third of motorists can't use the tech features in their cars
New UK study reveals that most car owners say tech isn't explained by dealers
Today’s cars are more technologically advanced than ever, but a large percentage of drivers remain clueless about how to use the technology, says a study carried out by the British Motor Show.
Advanced driver-assistance systems and hi-tech infotainment have been some of the biggest advances in car technology over the past decade but more than a third of drivers (35%) remain in the dark as to how to use them properly, with 20% of drivers saying they use less than half of the tech in their cars and a further 10% saying they understood only a fraction (less than 20%) and simply drive the car.
According to the British study, one of the main issues appears to be a lack of explanation when customers first buy their cars, with 71% of drivers saying they felt that not enough information about the in-car tech was given to them by the dealer.
A worrying 25% of car owners said they were given no information whatsoever about what tech was on their cars and how they should use it.