SA Formula 1 fans can now live stream races for R76 a month

F1's official TV streaming service puts you right in the cockpit with on-demand access to all on-board cameras

27 February 2020 - 13:41 By Denis Droppa
The F1 TV Pro package gives full access to live timing services including leaderboard data, real time telemetry, and best clips of team radio.
Image: Reuters

SA Formula One fans no longer require an expensive DStv subscription to follow their favourite sport.

They can now watch F1 on demand and live stream every race, qualifying and practice session via Formula One’s official TV streaming service that costs $4.99 (R76) a month. That’s a big saving compared to paying R819 for DStv’s premium package, the only way that F1 enthusiasts could legally watch live races at home until now.

For $4.99 a month the F1 TV Pro package comes with all the bells and whistles, giving full access to live timing services including leader board data, real time telemetry, and best clips of team radio. It also puts you into the cockpit with on-demand access to all F1 on-board cameras, and you can also watch race replays and highlights, and F1’s historic race archive.

For a full motorsport fix, it also allows you to live stream the supporting F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races at Grand Prix weekends.

A cheaper $2.99 per month TV Access package offers race replays and highlights, but still gives on demand access to all on-board cameras, timing services, as well as F1’s historic archive.

With a bumper 22 races on the schedule, the 2020 Formula One season starts on March 15 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

To subscribe to the F1 TV streaming service go to www.f1tv.formula1.com.

