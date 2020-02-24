Girl power: Jamie Chadwick takes a step closer to Formula One

Britain's Jamie Chadwick earned her first points towards a Formula One super-licence on Sunday after finishing fourth overall in the Asian F3 series at the Buriram circuit in Thailand.

The 21-year-old W Series champion and Asian F3 race-winner secured 10 points towards the 40 needed over a three-year period to be able to compete in Formula One.

The all-female W Series will also offer licence points this year, after an inaugural season without any in 2019, and the 2020 champion is set to gain 15.

With 25 points, a driver can take part in Friday first practice at grands prix weekends and Chadwick will qualify for that if she retains her title.