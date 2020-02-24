Motorsport

Girl power: Jamie Chadwick takes a step closer to Formula One

The 21-year-old W Series champion finished fourth in Asian F3, earning points to be able to compete in Formula One

24 February 2020 - 12:10 By Reuters
Jamie Chadwick, winner of last year's all-female W Series, finished fourth in Asian F3 championship to advance her F1 prospects.
Image: Reuters

Britain's Jamie Chadwick earned her first points towards a Formula One super-licence on Sunday after finishing fourth overall in the Asian F3 series at the Buriram circuit in Thailand.

The 21-year-old W Series champion and Asian F3 race-winner secured 10 points towards the 40 needed over a three-year period to be able to compete in Formula One.

The all-female W Series will also offer licence points this year, after an inaugural season without any in 2019, and the 2020 champion is set to gain 15.

With 25 points, a driver can take part in Friday first practice at grands prix weekends and Chadwick will qualify for that if she retains her title.

Women's racing series links up with Formula One in the Americas

In just one year, W Series has increased interest in motorsport diversity
Motoring
1 month ago

Dutch driver Joey Alders won the Asian F3 title for 18 super-licence points, with Red Bull junior driver Jack Doohan, son of five-times 500cc motorcycle champion Mick, runner-up and Russian Nikita Mazepin third.

No woman has competed in Formula One since 1976, but Chadwick, a development driver for the Williams team, is raising hopes that she could be the one to end that long absence.

She will also drive an all-electric Jaguar Formula E car at a rookie test in Marrakesh, Morocco, on March 1.

Separately, the W Series announced on Sunday that its 2020 drivers will undergo a training programme with the help of experts, including retired Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill and snooker champion Jimmy White.

White, the current snooker world seniors champion, will “demonstrate the art of concentration and precision", series organisers said.

The first race of the W Series season is in St Petersburg, Russia, in May. 

