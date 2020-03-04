news

China's passenger car sales fall 80% in February on coronavirus epidemic

04 March 2020 - 12:48 By Reuters
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past shuttered stores in Macau, China, on Tuesday, March 3 2020.
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past shuttered stores in Macau, China, on Tuesday, March 3 2020.
Image: Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Passenger car retail sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, fell 80% in February because of the coronavirus epidemic, one of the country's industry associations said on Wednesday.

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said in a statement that China's overall passenger car sales dropped 80%, without giving a full sales figure for the month.

“Dealers returned to work gradually in the first three weeks of February and their showroom traffic is very low,” the association said, adding it expects February's sales drop will be the steepest of this year.

Japanese automaker Toyota, the first major global automaker to report its February sales in China, said it sold 23,800 Toyota and premium Lexus cars last month, down by 70% from a year earlier.

The world's biggest car market is bracing for further bad news as efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,900 people in mainland China, disrupts global supply chains and dampens consumer demand.

Toyota rival General Motors, China's second biggest foreign automaker, said the industry would face “serious challenges” in the first quarter this year, but anticipates the situation will ease in the second quarter, its China president Matt Tsien said in a post on GM's official WeChat account.

GM hopes China's auto sales will report year-on-year growth in the second half of this year, Tsien added. 

MORE

Hyundai reports lowest monthly sales in decade as virus dents demand

Hyundai Motor reported its lowest monthly global sales in a decade in February as the coronavirus outbreak hurt demand.
Motoring
2 days ago

Thai MotoGP race postponed indefinitely on coronavirus fears

The second MotoGP race of the season, which was scheduled to be held in Thailand this month, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jeep Trackhawk rolls multiple times at Emerald Speed Fest news
  2. LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket news
  3. PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons? news
  4. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  5. WATCH | All you need to know about the 2020 Mahindra Pik Up in 90 seconds New Models

Latest Videos

Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X