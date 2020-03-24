Ford works with 3M, GE to speed ventilator and respirator production
Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it was working with General Electric's healthcare unit and 3M Co to speed up production of ventilators for patients and respirators for healthcare workers as Covid-19 numbers continue to climb.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US automakers General Motors Co, Ford and Tesla Inc had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus pandemic.