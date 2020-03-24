news

Ford works with 3M, GE to speed ventilator and respirator production

24 March 2020 - 14:33 By Reuters
Ford Motor Company will assemble more than 100,000 critically needed plastic face shields per week at a Ford manufacturing site to help medical professionals, factory workers and store clerks.
Image: Ford

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it was working with General Electric's healthcare unit and 3M Co to speed up production of ventilators for patients and respirators for healthcare workers as Covid-19 numbers continue to climb.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US automakers General Motors Co, Ford and Tesla Inc had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus pandemic. 

